Israel-Gaza war live: Death toll nears 2,500 as war enters day six

Demonstrators in Istanbul during a rally in solidarity with Palestinians. Reuters

A pro-Israel supporter argues with people marching in support of Palestine in New York City. Getty Images

Israeli soldiers walk through Kibbutz Be'eri. Days earlier Hamas militants killed more than a hundred civilians near the border with Gaza. Getty Images

How tensions escalated between Israel and Gaza

Saturday's surprise attack on Israel by Hamas has dramatically escalated tensions in the region and resulted in hundreds of deaths.

Considered the worst violence between Israel and Gaza in decades, the situation continues to unfold and is beginning to have knock-on effects around the world.

Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to Arab affairs editor Ismaeel Naar to hear what caused the situation to escalate at the weekend and whether there is an end in sight to the bloodshed.