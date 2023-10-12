LATEST UPDATES
Israel's Iron Dome air defence system intercepts rockets launched from Gaza on October 11, 2023. Israel kept up its bombardment of Hamas targets in the Gaza Strip on October 11, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and a political rival announced an emergency government for the duration of the conflict that has killed thousands. (Photo by Mahmud HAMS / AFP)

Israel-Gaza war live: Death toll nears 2,500 as war enters day six

Gaza's only power station shuts down as Morocco calls for 'immediate de-escalation' at Arab League meeting

  • Death toll hits 1,200 on both sides
  • UN says more than 338,000 people have been displaced in Gaza
  • Biden advises Israel 'operate by rules of war'
  • Iran's President and Saudi Crown Prince discuss Israel-Gaza conflict
  • 'Revenge' on Gaza is unacceptable, says Arab League Secretary General
  • Netanyahu and Gantz form unity government and war cabinet
  • Gaza's only power station runs out of fuel
Israel-Gaza war: latest pictures

Israeli soldiers walk through Kibbutz Be'eri. Days earlier Hamas militants killed more than a hundred civilians near the border with Gaza. Getty Images

Israel Declares War Following Large-Scale Hamas Attacks

Pro-Palestine and Pro-Israel supporters protest in New York

A pro-Israel supporter argues with people marching in support of Palestine in New York City. Getty Images

Rallies in support of Palestine

Demonstrators in Istanbul during a rally in solidarity with Palestinians. Reuters

Pro-Palestinian rally in Istanbul

How tensions escalated between Israel and Gaza

In A Closer Look, The National provides an in-depth take on one of the main stories of the week

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Palestine

Saturday's surprise attack on Israel by Hamas has dramatically escalated tensions in the region and resulted in hundreds of deaths.

Considered the worst violence between Israel and Gaza in decades, the situation continues to unfold and is beginning to have knock-on effects around the world.

Here, host Sarah Forster speaks to Arab affairs editor Ismaeel Naar to hear what caused the situation to escalate at the weekend and whether there is an end in sight to the bloodshed.

Updated: October 12, 2023, 3:48 AM