President Sheikh Mohamed calls for de-escalation in talks with regional leaders

LATEST: Death toll in Israel and Gaza rises as fighting rages

President Sheikh Mohamed urged for calm and de-escalation in phone calls with regional leaders on Sunday.

The head of state spoke with the leaders of Egypt, Syria, Jordan, Israel and Canada, as the death toll from fighting between Israel and Hamas neared 1,000.

Sheikh Mohamed held talks with King Abdullah II of Jordan, Abdel Fattah El Sisi of Egypt, Bashar Al Assad of Syria, Israel's President Isaac Herzog and Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada.

"During the communications, His Highness discussed with the leaders the necessity of stopping the escalation, calming down, and exercising the utmost levels of restraint to protect all civilians and preserve their lives," Wam said.

"He added the importance of urgent action by the international community to contain tension and advance the efforts made towards the path of comprehensive and just peace that ensures that the region is not plunged into crises that threaten its security and stability."

Israel is massing tanks and troops on the border with Gaza, the tiny coastal strip that is home to nearly two million Palestinians.

At least 600 Israelis have been killed in strikes and gun attacks since Saturday, with hundreds of civilians in Gaza dying in subsequent Israeli bombings.