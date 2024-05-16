Culture Bites: Is blocking celebrities online the right approach to their silence on Gaza?

In this week’s episode of Culture Bites, hosts Enas Refaei, Farah Andrews and Maan Jalal discuss a digital movement that has taken over the internet, urging social media users to block celebrities who have been publicly silent about the war in Gaza.

They explain how the #blockout campaign grew in the days following the Met Gala, how it is affecting the online influence of a number of celebrities and reactions from some influential personalities.

Maan also talks about starting an art collection with a modest budget, explaining why people should consider it and where to find pieces from emerging artists in the region. A full guide can be found in his story here.

Finally, the hosts share their excitement for Abu Dhabi Comedy Week, which will see some of the biggest names in the business, including Dave Chapelle, Aziz Ansari and Bassem Youssef, performing in the capital.

Listen to the full conversation on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and all major podcasting platforms, and watch the full episode on YouTube.