Dave Chappelle announces first Abu Dhabi gig as part of comedy week

Dave Chappelle, one of the biggest names in comedy, is coming to the UAE capital for the first time.

After weeks of announcing international names, Abu Dhabi Comedy Week revealed the seasoned comedian will be the main act, taking the stage on May 23 at Etihad Arena.

It will mark his first show in the capital, though he has previously played two sold-out shows in Dubai.

Reviewing his second Dubai show in 2018, The National's Saeed Saeed wrote: "Well-tested material is presented as first-time observations as Chappelle languidly guided us into the issues that both amuse and concern him.

"But behind that casual banter is a supreme technician; a confident comic knowing when to cut through the laughs with sharp observations and went to provide levity with some good old fashioned toilet humour."

Chappelle is known for his razor-sharp wit and fearless approach to comedy, garnering public discussion and sold-out crowds in seemingly equal measure. An actor and stand-up star in the 1990s, he rose to international fame with his ground-breaking sketch comedy series Chappelle's Show, which aired from 2003 to 2006.

Chappelle has long been one of the top comedians in the world. Getty Images

Even in the show's aftermath, Chappelle stayed a household name known for his relatable humour and social commentary. In recent years, Chappelle has extended his international audience with popular Netflix comedy specials. The comedian has also won many awards including five Emmys and a Grammy.

Away from the stage, he has appeared in films such as Blue Streak, You’ve Got Mail and A Star is Born.

Tickets are due to go on sale for his Abu Dhabi show on April 23. He is set to join a jampacked line-up of comedians at the festival including Rush Hour star Chris Tucker (May 25); New York comedian Andrew Schulz (May 22); Master of None star Aziz Ansari (May 18); Bad Friends comedic duo Andrew Santino and Bobby Lee (May 21); Egyptian surgeon-turned-comic Bassem Youssef and Iranian-American comic Maz Jobrani (May 24); American stand-up comic Tom Segura (May 25); and Filipino-American comic Jo Koy (May 26).

Tickets can be purchased via Live Nation's website on April 23 at 10am