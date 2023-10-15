UAE to work with Egyptian government to send 13,000 aid parcels to Gaza

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE will work with Egyptian authorities to transport more than 13,000 humanitarian relief packages to Palestinian people affected by the Israel-Gaza war.

More than 1,000 volunteers showed up to the "Compassion for Gaza" campaign in Abu Dhabi to collect food items, hygiene materials and health supplies.

The campaign was launched by the Emirates Red Crescent Authority on Sunday at Abu Dhabi Ports Hall in Mina Zayed.

The event took place as the UAE plans to provide humanitarian aid such as food and hygiene materials and health supplies to Palestinian children and families affected by the continuing Israel-Gaza war.

The death toll resulting from days of fierce fighting has exceeded 2,600.

Quote It is our duty to help our brothers in Gaza. These boxes will reach the women, children and the elderly in Gaza Abdullah Al Meskari, 31

Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, Deputy Secretary-General of the Local Affairs Sectors of the ERC, told The National that the UAE will co-ordinate with the Egyptian government to send relief boxes to women and children in Gaza.

"It is an Emirati initiative for the brotherly Palestinian people in light of the difficult humanitarian conditions. More than 1,000 volunteers came today to collect 13,000 relief boxes," he said.

"There will be a co-ordination with the Egyptian government to send the relief boxes to families and children in Gaza as soon as possible."

Mr Al Mansouri added that the ERC will also co-ordinate with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).

The campaign has worked with charities, volunteer centres and the private sector to collect relief aid, and was launched in collaboration with the World Food Programme.

The relief parcels contain items such as flour, oil, dates, corn, tuna, meat, tea, salt, sugar, biscuits and other food supplies.

There are also relief boxes specifically for women and children that include items such as towels, blankets, shampoo, milk powder, dietary supplements, baby diapers and sterilisers.

Abdullah Al Meskari, 31, said he decided to join the efforts to collect aid for the Palestinian people.

"It is our duty to help our brothers in Gaza. These boxes will reach the women, children and the elderly in Gaza," he said.

"It is the first time I have done volunteer work, but I feel like I'm doing something to help the Palestinian people."

It is also the first time Yousef Al Mubarak, seven, and his family have undertaken volunteer work.

He came along to the centre with his Palestinian mother and his older siblings to wrap the food supplies in boxes.

"I want to help as the food will reach the children of Gaza," Yousef told The National.

Yousef's mother, Nadia, said she wanted her children to take part in the initiative. They wrapped boxes for an hour in the centre before giving up space for other volunteers.

"We are here to show them [Palestinians] that we support them and how much we love them," she said.

Eslam Abdulfattah, an Egyptian teacher in Abu Dhabi, was part of the first batch of volunteers who arrived in the morning.

He came along with his wife and two children, aged eight and 10.

"We all work as volunteers in ERC. I brought my family to help. Those boxes will arrive to our brothers in Gaza," Mr Abdulfattah said.

"My family enjoy volunteer work and we have participated in many other ERC campaigns."

Ambassador Ali Younis, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the State of Palestine in Abu Dhabi, watched the volunteers working tirelessly in the centre during a visit.

"This beautiful scene here in Abu Dhabi isn't strange from the UAE people. They are helping to send relief packages to our people in Gaza. No words can describe what I have seen today," Mr Younis told The National.