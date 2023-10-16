Emirates Red Crescent opens 26 donation centres across UAE to collect Gaza aid

The Emirates Red Crescent Authority has opened donation centres across the UAE to collect aid for families affected by the Israel-Gaza war.
Nearly 30 sites in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Ras Al Khaimah, Sharjah, Fujairah, Al Dhafra, Ajman, Umm Al Quwain and Al Ain City opened their doors to volunteers on Sunday.
The donation centres are open daily from 8am to 6pm.
"The Emirates Red Crescent Authority announces it is now accepting donations at all of its centres across the country," it wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
The ERC said people can donate food, medical supplies, hygiene products and items such as blankets, nappies and milk powder.
The authority also urged the public to donate online via the ERC website.
The announcement comes a day after volunteers turned out in Abu Dhabi to pack relief aid as part of the authority's Compassion for Gaza campaign.
The campaign has worked with charities, volunteer centres and the private sector to collect aid and was launched in collaboration with the World Food Programme.
More than 1,000 people of various nationalities packed vital supplies into boxes for Palestinian families displaced by the war, at Abu Dhabi Ports Hall in Mina Zayed.
Rashid Mubarak Al Mansouri, deputy secretary general for local affairs at ERC, told The National the UAE would co-ordinate with the Egyptian government to send relief boxes to women and children in Gaza.
"It is an Emirati initiative for the brotherly Palestinian people in light of the difficult humanitarian conditions," he said.
"There will be a co-ordination with the Egyptian government to send the relief boxes to families and children in Gaza as soon as possible."
Mr Al Mansouri added the ERC would also co-ordinate with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA).
The death toll on both sides since the start of the conflict has crossed 4,000.
More than 11 tonnes of essential supplies including water, sanitary products, food and medicine were sent on a flight from Dubai to Egypt and Lebanon on Sunday by Dubai's International Humanitarian City.
Where to donate in the UAE
Dubai:
ERC headquarters in Al Garhoud area; ERC warehouses in Al Quoz area
Abu Dhabi:
Donation tent at Airport road in front of Carrefour; Al Marina donation tent in front of Al Marina; Al Shahama tent in front of Bani Yas co-operative society; Al Najda Street tent beside Abu Dhabi Distribution Company; Khalifa City tent; Al Shawamikh City in front of Lulu Express; Bani Yas City in front of Lulu Hypermarket; Bani Yas City in front of Bani Yas Co-operative society
Sharjah:
ERC headquarters in Al Rahmaniya area; ERC office in Al Nekhailat area
Ras Al Khaimah:
ERC headquarters in Dafan Al Khor area; Ras Al Khaimah donation tent; Al Dhait South donation tent; Al Rams donation tent; Sha'am donation tent; Al Mairid donation tent
Fujairah:
ERC headquarters in Al Faseel area; Dubai Islamic Bank donation tent at Sheikh Hamad bin Abdullah Al Sharqui 83
Ajman:
ERC headquarters in Meshairef area
Al Dhafra:
Zayed City office; Al Dhanna City in Al Ruwais area; Al Sila' area
Al Ain City:
ERC warehouses in Al Markhaniah
Umm Al Quwain:
ERC headquarters at Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Street