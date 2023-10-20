UAE sends 68 tonnes of food aid to the Gaza Strip

Live updates: Follow the latest news on Israel-Gaza

The UAE has sent a plane carrying 68 tonnes of vital food supplies to the Gaza Strip as part of its continuing humanitarian support for the Palestinian people.

The aircraft flew to Al Arish in Egypt on Friday, in co-operation with the World Food Programme.

The food aid is to be taken to Gaza through the Rafah crossing to help families affected by the Israel-Gaza war.

“In light of the continuous efforts made by the UAE to provide relief to the Palestinian people, work is under way in a number of places to provide humanitarian and relief support to the Palestinian brothers in the Gaza Strip,” said Sultan Al Shamsi, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Development and International Organisations Affairs.

UAE Aid for Gaza The UAE has launched a new campaign to provide relief to Palestinians affected by the war in Gaza.

The aid shipment was sent as part of the Compassion for Gaza campaign launched by the Emirates Red Crescent, the World Food Programme, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Community Development.

Relief aid efforts will continue this weekend with events in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

The events aim to prepare 25,000 relief packages with the support of volunteers from across the UAE, as well as public and private institutions.

The Dubai collection will take place on Saturday, from 9am to 2pm, at Al Rimal Hall.

On Sunday an event will be held from 9am to 2pm at Abu Dhabi National Exhibiton Centre (Adnec), with another collection at the Expo Centre Sharjah at the same time.

Malls across the region will also be handing out donation boxes to shoppers to collect aid.

Majid Al Futtaim Shopping Malls said on Thursday that its malls in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman and Fujairah will accept donations, including cash, blankets, canned food, new clothes and children's supplies.

Shoppers in Dubai can make donations at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif, City Centre Ma'aisem, City Centre Deira and City Centre Shindagha, while residents in Sharjah can visit City Centre Al Zahia, City Centre Sharjah, and Matajer Al Quoz.

City Centre Ajman and City Centre Fujairah will also be handing out donation boxes, as well as My City Centre Masdar in Abu Dhabi.