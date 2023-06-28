Thousands of UAE worshippers perform Eid Al Adha prayers

Thousands of worshippers flocked to mosques across the Emirates on Wednesday to perform prayers on the first morning of Eid Al Adha.

Family and friends came together to mark the start of one of the most important dates in the Islamic calendar.

This year's festivities will be celebrated with particular joy, being the first since 2019 to be held without Covid-19 restrictions.

During Eid Al Adha last year, the wearing of masks remained mandatory indoors, while crowd management measures were in place.

Eid Al Adha – which means the “festival of the sacrifice” – takes place during Dhu Al Hijjah, the 12th and final month of the Islamic calendar.

Dhu Al Hijjah is considered one of the four sacred months for Muslims, called Al Ash-hur Al Hurom.

Eid Al Adha is a time for family and friends to come together and show generosity and goodwill to others.

Read More Dubai Police cannons take position to mark Eid Al Adha 2023

President Sheikh Mohamed exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings on Tuesday during phone conversations with leaders of countries in the region.

During the calls, Sheikh Mohamed shared best wishes with Sultan Haitham of Oman, King Hamad of Bahrain and Jordan's King Abdullah II.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, extended his Eid greetings on Twitter to all those celebrating in the UAE and other Arab and Muslim nations.

“All Muslims at Arafat stand united in prayers and thoughts, asking God for mercy, forgiveness and heaven,” he said, marking the Day of Arafah.

“We ask God to accept their prayers and supplications, and to unite their hearts always and forever with feelings of love and peace.”

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, also shared his good wishes for Eid on the eve of the occasion.

“We congratulate our wise leadership, our dear people and the Arab and Islamic nation on the advent of the blessed Eid Al Adha and may you be blessed with its returns,” Sheikh Hamdan said on Twitter.