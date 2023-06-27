President Sheikh Mohamed exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Arab leaders

President Sheikh Mohamed has exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings during phone conversations with leaders of countries in the region.

During the phone calls, Sheikh Mohamed exchanged Eid best wishes with Sultan Haitham of Oman, King Hamad of Bahrain and Jordan's King Abdullah II.

The leaders wished good health and happiness to all and the well-being of their countries and people.

They also expressed their shared wish that stability and prosperity will prevail in Arab and Muslim nations and across the whole world.

Eid Al Adha – the “festival of the sacrifice” – will be observed from Wednesday.

Many public and private sector workers will enjoy at least a six-day break from work to mark the festivities.