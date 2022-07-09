President Sheikh Mohamed exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Arab leaders

Greetings to celebrate Eid Al Adha have been exchanged by President Sheikh Mohamed and leaders around the Arab world.

Several phone calls were made to offer good health and happiness with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; King Mohammed VI of Morocco; Egyptian President Abdul Fattah El Sisi; Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Sabah; and Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the crown prince and prime minister of Bahrain.

Sheikh Mohamed passed on his hopes and good wishes for progress, development, stability and security for their people and Arab and Islamic nations.

