President Sheikh Mohamed exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Arab leaders

Messages of hope and prosperity passed on to Bahrain, Egypt and Morocco

President Sheikh Mohamed has exchanged Eid Al Adha greetings with leaders from around the region. Hamad Al Kaabi / Ministry of Presidential Affairs
The National
Jul 09, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Greetings to celebrate Eid Al Adha have been exchanged by President Sheikh Mohamed and leaders around the Arab world.

Several phone calls were made to offer good health and happiness with King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain; King Mohammed VI of Morocco; Egyptian President Abdul Fattah El Sisi; Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al Sabah; and Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, the crown prince and prime minister of Bahrain.

Sheikh Mohamed passed on his hopes and good wishes for progress, development, stability and security for their people and Arab and Islamic nations.

Eid Al Adha in the UAE: in pictures

Emirati cleric Aref Sheikh leads Eid Al Adha prayers at Nad Al Hammar Musalla in Dubai. EPA

Emirati cleric Aref Sheikh leads Eid Al Adha prayers at Nad Al Hammar Musalla in Dubai. EPA

Updated: July 09, 2022, 6:24 AM
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL