President Sheikh Mohamed meets Turkish Vice President in Abu Dhabi

President Sheikh Mohamed on Thursday met Turkey's Vice President Cevdet Yilmaz at Al Shati Palace in Abu Dhabi.

The pair discussed ways to further develop co-operation between the two nations within the framework of their Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement, which was signed in March and ratified in May.

Sheikh Mohamed congratulated Mr Yilmaz on his appointment as Vice President and wished him success in his post.

During the meeting, they reviewed opportunities to enhance economic co-operation, including in areas related to investment, food security, renewable energy and the environment, among others.

The two sides also discussed a number of regional and international developments and emphasised their keenness to support peace and stability around the world while strengthening co-operation in facing common challenges.

Mr Yilmaz stressed his country's interest to deepen bilateral relations.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court; Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad, adviser for Special Affairs at the Presidential Court; Ali Al Shamsi, Secretary General of the Supreme Council for National Security; Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice; and Mohamed Al Suwaidi, managing director and chief executive of ADQ.

On the Turkish side, the meeting was attended by Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek, Tugay Tuncer, Turkey's ambassador to the UAE, and several other senior officials.

The Cepa deal aims to create 25,000 highly skilled jobs in the UAE and 100,000 jobs in Turkey over the next 10 years, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, told The National in March.

Bilateral non-oil trade between the two nations currently stands at about $18.9 billion. The new Cepa deal is expected to push that beyond $40 billion in the next five years, Dr Al Zeyoudi said.