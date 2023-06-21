President Sheikh Mohamed shares UAE Father's Day message

President Sheikh Mohamed shared a Father's Day message on social media on Wednesday as the UAE marked the international occasion.

The UAE leader posed a question to his 4.9 million followers on Twitter, asking for their thoughts on the day, accompanied by a world Father's Day hashtag.

The short message, which attracted a large response from users of the online platform, translates into English as asking whose day it is.

The post received close to 600,000 views and more than 5,500 likes little more than two hours after being published.

Many who replied took the opportunity to pay tribute to Sheikh Mohamed and UAE Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

One Twitter user shared an image of Sheikh Mohamed alongside his father, Sheikh Zayed.

A number of others posted pictures of the Founding Father, who led the UAE as its first President from 1971 until his death in 2004.

Father's Day celebrates and acknowledges the role played by dads in the lives of millions of children.

But the day on which you pass on, or receive, congratulations depends on which part of the world you live in.

The majority of countries, including the US, UK, India and Philippines, traditionally celebrate Father's Day on the third Sunday of June.

That meant it was celebrated on June 18 this year.

The UAE celebrates Father's Day on June 21, as do a number of Arab countries, including Syria, Egypt, Lebanon and Jordan.

Many European countries, including Croatia, Italy, Spain and Portugal, celebrate it on March 19.

Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and Papua New Guinea, meanwhile, mark the occasion on the first Sunday of September.