Eid Al Adha 2023 expected to begin on June 28 with six-day break in store

UAE workers could be in line for a six-day break next month after astronomers predicted Eid Al Adha would begin on Wednesday, June 28.

The religious festival falls on the 10th day of Dhul Hijjah, the 12th and final month in the Islamic calendar.

Ibrahim Al Jarwan, chairman of Emirates Astronomyl Society, said it is expected that Dhul Hijjah would start on Monday, June 19.

“It means that Eid Al Adha will likely be on Wednesday, June 28, and Arafat Day, which is one day before Eid, will be on Tuesday, June 27,” Mr Al Jarwan said.

The date will be confirmed in the UAE by its Moon-sighting committee closer to the time.

The UAE Cabinet has provided a list of public holiday dates for 2023, with four days allocated for Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha

Employees are due to take leave on Tuesday, June 27 for Arafat Day and have three further days off for Eid, from Wednesday to Friday.

For those not working during the subsequent weekend, it would make six days off work before returning on Monday, July 3.

Eid Al Adha means “festival of the sacrifice”. It coincides with the Hajj pilgrimage to Makkah, which all Muslims are required to make at least once in their lives if able to do so.

The sacrifice the holiday commemorates is explained in the Quran, which tells of how the Prophet Ibrahim was asked by God in a dream to sacrifice his son, Ismail, as a test of his faith.

This year, Hajj is expected to begin on June 26. The pilgrimage takes three days, with many pilgrims extending their stay by a week to pray in the holy cities of Makkah and Madinah.

Remaining holidays for 2023

June 27: Arafat Day

June 28 to 30: Eid Al Adha

July 21: Islamic New Year

September 29: Prophet Mohammed’s birthday

December 2 and 3: UAE National Day

