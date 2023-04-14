Eid Al Fitr 2023: Family deals, days out and dining in Abu Dhabi and Dubai

The Eid Al Fitr holiday will commence on Thursday and is expected to last up to five days.

For those not travelling, there are plenty of family-friendly activities across Dubai and Abu Dhabi, from a moon museum visit to a smash room, to enjoy.

Here, The National rounds up some of the venues — including amusement parks, restaurants and hotels — with child-friendly activities planned for the long weekend.

Dubai

Dubai Parks and Resorts

The attraction with multiple theme parks has created a line-up of events, from a light and dinosaur show to children's programmes with freebies galore.

On April 21, Motiongate is launching Illuminate, a show featuring glowing lights and sounds at the Hollywood Theatre. It tells the story of a dancer who discovers the power of hope through a magical light. Dinosaur parade Dino Mania will also return to the venue on April 21.

At Lapita Hotel Dubai, little ones can enjoy meet-and-greets with cartoon characters from the shows Shaabiat Al Cartoon and The Smurfs. Children will also receive a badge, free ice cream, candy and other Eid-themed treats. The offer extends to discounted room rates.

April 20 to 23; dubaiparksandresorts.com

OliOli

A replica of the Moon has landed at OliOli. It will be on display until April 30. Photo: OliOli

Take the little ones to the Moon at OliOli, which will have a five-metre replica of the satellite by British installation artist Luke Jerram.

There are a range of discounted packages for families, starting at two adults and two children for Dh269. Regular passes are also available.

Until April 30; 9am-6pm on weekdays, 9am-7pm on weekends; from Dh149; Al Quoz; 04 702 7300

IMG Worlds of Adventure

The indoor amusement park will be open until midnight over Eid. Photo: IMG Worlds of Adventure

The indoor theme park will be adorned with lights and special decorations, while superheroes and cartoon characters roam around.

The Cartoon Network zone will host activities such as henna and face painting, as well as Khaleeji and Bollywood-inspired musical performances.

The park is also extending its operations for two hours until midnight over Eid.

April 20 to 23; noon-midnight; from Dh345 per ticket, children under 1.05 metres go free; Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road; 04 403 8888

The Smash Room

Destroy appliances and other household items to your heart's content at The Smash Room, which is running a special package during Eid.

Originally costing Dh920, it is now priced at Dh594 and gives three people the chance to obliterate a washing machine, a TV and 20 glasses. Smashing.

April 21 to 23; 1pm-11pm on weekdays, 1pm-midnight on weekends; Dh594 for three; Al Quoz; 04 339 7810

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah

Brunch at Mango Tree Thai Bistro. Photo: Mango Tree Thai Bistro

Hilton Dubai Jumeirah has buy one, get one free Saturday brunches at two of its child-friendly restaurants.

Asian food is on offer at Mango Tree Thai Bistro, with a buffet that features soups, spicy salads and live cooking stations inspired by Bangkok's vibrant street food scene.

Italian food and live entertainment will be on offer at Vero. The restaurant serves dishes frequently found along the country's coastline, so expect fresh seafood such as prawn, squid and oyster, as well as pizza and pasta.

April 22; 1pm-4pm; from Dh249 at Mango Tree, from Dh299 at Vero; Jumeirah Beach Road; 04 318 2999

Abu Dhabi

The Ripe Market, Al Maryah Island

The alfresco market is hosting Eid celebrations on April 21 and 22.

Expect live entertainment, food trucks, including burger chain joint Pickl, as well as activities, an obstacle course, a magic show and puppets.

April 21 and 22; 4pm-11pm; free entry; Al Maryah Island; 04 315 7000

Emirates Palace Mandarin Oriental

Guests staying at the hotel on April 22 can enjoy a complimentary Eid brunch for two adults at Vendome, as well as complimentary meals for up to two children when staying in a suite.

Children under four eat free at the all-day dining restaurant, while those aged four 10 12 dine at 50 per cent off.

April 22; from Dh1,872 per night; West Corniche Road; 02 690 8888

The Galleria Al Maryah Island

The Galleria is hosting Freej characters for Eid. Photo: The Galleria

The children's zone at the mall will host storytelling sessions and have board games, arts and crafts activities and video games.

Between 2pm and 6pm, Um Khammas and Abood — the characters from Emirati hit show Freej — will roam about for an interactive session with little ones.

April 22 and 23; 3pm-6pm and 8pm-11pm; Al Maryah Island; 02 493 7400