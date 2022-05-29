Thirty-six winners share second prize of Dh2 million in Mahzooz draw

Thirty-six people walked away with a prize of Dh55,555 ($15,125) each in Saturday’s Mahzooz draw.

They shared the second prize of Dh2 million after matching four out of the five winning numbers.

Mahzooz said 1,609 winners took home a total of Dh2,849,500 in prize money in the 78th weekly Grand Draw on Saturday.

Three lucky winners also scooped Dh100,000 each in the raffle.

The top prize of Dh10,000,000 will once again be up for grabs in the draw on June 4.

This month, twenty-six lucky winners scooped more than Dh76,000 each.

In March, an Indian cook in Dubai who earns Dh3,000 a month scooped the Dh10 million jackpot in the Mahzooz draw.

Junaid Rana, from Pakistan, collected a cheque for a life-changing Dh50 million in October. The 36 year old worked as a company driver and earned about Dh6,000 a month.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and buying a bottle of water for Dh35.

For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for one line in the Grand Draw and will automatically be entered into the weekly raffle, where three people will take home Dh100,000 each.

