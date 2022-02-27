UAE resident scoops Dh10 million prize in Mahzooz draw

Three lucky winners also walked away with Dh100,000 each on Saturday

Hosts of the weekly Mahzooz draw at Studio City in Dubai. Ruel Pableo / The National
The National
Feb 27, 2022

One lucky winner scooped the Dh10 million jackpot in the Mahzooz draw on Saturday night.

Matching all five numbers in the weekly live draw, the newly made multimillionaire is the fourth person to take home the top prize. The winning numbers were 3, 16, 19, 23, 30.

On the same night, 31 winners claimed the second prize of Dh1 million, with each taking home Dh32,258 after matching four out of five numbers.

The raffle, where players are automatically entered into a draw to match a winning ticket ID, also included three lucky winners taking home Dh100,000 each.

An additional 1,651 winners matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.

The total prize money won in last night’s draw was Dh11,877,850.

In December, an Indian farmer-turned-labourer took home Dh10 million after matching five out of five numbers in the Mahzooz draw.

The 25-year-old Fujairah resident said he would use his winnings to help his family back home. It was the first time he had bought a ticket for the draw.

Updated: February 27th 2022, 11:33 AM
DubaiMoney
