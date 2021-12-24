Abu Dhabi's Big Ticket: Sharjah dad wins Dh1m two days after welcoming twins

A Sharjah man has won the latest Big Ticket weekly draw in Abu Dhabi – two days after his wife gave birth to twins, it was announced on Friday.

Bijesh Bose, an Indian resident in his 30s, received the happy news that he had won Dh1 million ($272,000) as he stepped out of the hospital where his wife and their babies were, to buy lunch.

The UAE's latest millionaire aims to share some of the prize money with workmates who pitched in to buy the ticket.

“Just two days ago my wife gave birth to twins and today I've won a million dirhams,” said Mr Bose.

“I believe my two new babies have bought extra lucky into my life and that is the reason for my win today.”

The elated dad has yet to figure out what to do with the money but he will ensure its put to good use.

“I have to divide the money among a few of my friends and colleagues who shared this ticket with me. After the excitement settles, I’ll start planning how to put the money to good use.”

The next draw for the Dh1m prize takes place on January 1, while a draw for Dh25m takes place on January 3.

Big Ticket was launched in 1992 at the Abu Dhabi International Airport.

Tickets can be purchased at Abu Dhabi International Airport, Al Ain Airport and online.