Mystery UAE resident wins Dh50 million in biggest Mahzooz draw

A UAE resident scooped the whopping prize of Dh50 million ($13.6m) in the weekly Mahzooz draw on Saturday – the biggest-ever prize draw win in the Gulf region, organisers said.

Details about the winner have not yet been announced yet, but organisers said he was an Asian man between the age of 30 and 40.

The win is the first time in 48 draws that someone has taken home the multi-million dollar grand prize.

The winner matched all six numbers. The winning numbers were: 6, 11, 21, 32, 33, and 46.

Farid Samji, chief executive officer of Ewings, which runs Mahzooz, said: “This is by far the biggest prize money to have been won in the UAE and the GCC.

“We have been eagerly waiting for someone to take home the grand prize. We’re extremely happy that luck has favoured someone after 48 draws."

Six people shared the second prize, which was doubled to Dh2,000,000 this week as it went unclaimed in the last draw on October 16. Each took home Dh333,333.

The third prize of Dh1,000 was won by 185 entrants, and Dh35 went to 3,456 participants.

The total prize money won in Saturday night’s draw was Dh52,305,960.

