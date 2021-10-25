Mahzooz draw: Pakistani driver on Dh6,000 salary scoops Dh50 million

The winner of the biggest ever lottery windfall in the Gulf has been revealed.

Junaid Rana, from Pakistan, collected a cheque for a life-changing Dh50 million ($13.6m) on Monday.

The 36-year-old works as a company driver and has until now earned about Dh6,000 per month.

The win has already catapulted into into the wealthiest few per cent of the population.

It was the first time in 48 weekly draws that someone has taken home the grand prize.

Mr Rana matched all six numbers. The winning numbers were: 6, 11, 21, 32, 33, and 46.

Farid Samji, chief executive officer of Ewings, which runs Mahzooz, said: “This is by far the biggest prize money to have been won in the UAE and the GCC.

"We’re extremely happy that luck has favoured someone after 48 draws."

Six people shared the second prize, which was doubled to Dh2m this week as it went unclaimed in the previous draw on October 16. Each took home Dh333,333.

The total prize money won in Saturday night’s draw was Dh52,305,960.

More to follow