Twenty-six winners take home Dh76,000 each in Mahzooz draw

Twenty-six lucky winners scooped more than Dh76,000 each in Saturday’s live Mahzooz grand draw.

The second prize winnings, totalling Dh2 million, was shared among 26 people who matched four out of the five numbers.

Each second prize winner took home Dh76,923 each. The five winning numbers drawn on Saturday’s live show were 15, 26, 32, 40, 48.

Although no one scooped the Dh10,000 jackpot, lady luck was on the side of three more residents from Australia, Pakistan and the Philippines.

All three bagged Dh100,000 each after matching the winning raffle IDs 14260231, 14367684 and 14321369.

In total, 1,194 participants shared prize money totalling Dh2,707,750 during the 76th weekly live draw, including smaller prizes of Dh35 and Dh350.

Entrants can participate in Mahzooz by registering via www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35.

For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for one line in the Grand Draw and will automatically be entered into the weekly raffle where three lucky winners will take home Dh100,000 each.

