Indian cook who earns Dh3,000 a month scoops Dh10 million in Mahzooz draw

An Indian cook in Dubai who earns just Dh3,000 a month scooped the Dh10 million ($2.7m) jackpot in the Mahzooz draw on Saturday.

Rama, from Rajasthan, is the first multimillionaire from the weekly draw this year and said the money will pay for a better future for his five children and wife, who all live in India.

The 47-year-old, who chose not to disclose his last name, has been in Dubai for 12 years. He cooks for several families and lives in shared accommodation.

He said he usually plays Mahzooz twice a month and tends to pick his numbers at random.

Quote Even now my mother and father back home in India think it’s not true Rama, Mahzooz millionaire

“I had a feeling on Saturday night that I might have won but I didn’t get a phone call and I didn’t check my numbers,” he said.

“Then on Sunday morning I got a phone call from the people at Mahzooz to say I had won Dh10 million. I just couldn’t believe it. I immediately ran and told my neighbours and called my family.

“At first they didn’t believe me. Even now my mother and father back home in India think it’s not true.

“My sleeping and eating pattern is all messed up because I still can’t believe this has happened to me.”

