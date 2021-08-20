UAE residents get Covid-19 shots amid Abu Dhabi vaccine and green pass rules

Abu Dhabi residents wait to be vaccinated against Covid-19 at the Biogenix Labs at G42 in Masdar City. Victor Besa / The National

Related: How Abu Dhabi's new entry rules for vaccinated people will work

UAE residents have been rushing to get their Covid-19 vaccine shots as new rules come into force in Abu Dhabi.

Many lined up on Friday at centres across Abu Dhabi and Dubai to receive their shots.

Photographs showed people queuing at facilities in Masdar City and Dubai's NMC Royal Hospital.

It comes as new rules – effective Friday – allow only vaccinated people to access most public places in Abu Dhabi.

Read more UAE schools offer discounts to help families reeling from effects of Covid-19

Under the measures, which apply to citizens, residents and tourists, proof of vaccination will be required to visit most venues, including malls, restaurants and cafes.

The rules also apply to gyms, sporting activities, spas, entertainment centres and all other retail outlets, except supermarkets and pharmacies.

On Thursday, Abu Dhabi ended its nightly stay-home order in place since July and also eased entry rules to the emirate for vaccinated people.