Abu Dhabi eases border entry rules for vaccinated people

Abu Dhabi has updated its border entry rules for vaccinated people.

The emirate's Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Committee announced those who are inoculated or took part in clinical trials for vaccines can enter the capital if they have green pass status and an active E or star icon on Al Hosn app.

E and star status will remain active for seven days after a negative PCR test.

The new protocols will come into effect on Friday

Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has updated the procedures to enter Abu Dhabi emirate from within the UAE, for vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors, effective Friday, 20 August 2021. pic.twitter.com/qKnTIgzLgT — مكتب أبوظبي الإعلامي (@admediaoffice) August 19, 2021

"No further testing after entering Abu Dhabi is required for those vaccinated and participants in a clinical trial with green pass and an active E or star icon on Alhosn if remaining in the emirate. Visitors from abroad should also follow the relevant travel protocol," said the committee.

"The current testing procedures for those unvaccinated to enter the emirate remains the same. This requires a PCR test within 48 hours of entry or a DPI test within 24 hours of entry, as well as multiple additional tests if remaining in the emirate."

The new measures ease entry restrictions for those who have been immunised against Covid-19.

Last month Abu Dhabi had issued new directives requiring every person travelling to the emirate to present a negative PCR test result received within 48 hours or a negative result from a DPI test no more than 24 hours earlier, regardless of their vaccination status.

Earlier on Thursday, Abu Dhabi ended the nightly stay-home order from August 19.

The restrictions under the National Sterilisation Programme ran from midnight to 5am and have been in place since July.

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee said the programme had achieved its objective.

Authorities thanked the public for its co-operation and advised everyone to continue to adhere to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety.

The relaxing of some Covid-19 measures comes as daily infection rates continue to decline.

The UAE recorded 1,077 cases on Thursday, its lowest daily tally this year.

