Free flights to Abu Dhabi, plus a five-night stay, up for grabs in new competition

Abu Dhabi residents who have been missing their family and friends amid the pandemic now have the chance to win their loved ones free flights and a five-night stay in a new social media competition launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi.

The Time is Now campaign will run until October 1 and invites the emirate’s residents to share their favourite photos of Abu Dhabi tourist attractions on Facebook or Instagram, whether that's the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Qasr Al Hosn, Emirates Palace, Louvre Abu Dhabi or others.

Take a look through the photo gallery above to see more of Abu Dhabi's top tourist landmarks.

To enter, participants must tag @VisitAbuDhabi and use the hashtags #InAbuDhabi and #TimeIsNow, along with the names or handles for two family members they would like to bring to the UAE.

The prize, which will go to four winners, includes airline tickets and a five-night stay in one of the emirate's hotels. A winner will be announced every four days starting from Monday, September 20.

The competition aims to showcase Abu Dhabi’s landmarks and diverse tourist offerings, and comes after the announcement that the emirate will now welcome fully vaccinated tourists from across the world without the need for quarantine.

Last month, UAE authorities confirmed anyone who has received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine approved for use by the World Health Organisation will be able to apply for UAE visit visas.

The WHO-approved list includes the AstraZeneca, Covishield, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech, Sinopharm and Sinovac vaccines.

Tourists wishing to visit the UAE must register their vaccination first via the ICA platform or Al Hosn app.