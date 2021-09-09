Abu Dhabi hotels to introduce Emirati fusion dishes under culinary initiative

If you’re craving a taste of unique Emirati food, there’s never been a better time to be in Abu Dhabi.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi has announced the second phase of its Emirati Cuisine Programme, and it’s all about making the country's dishes more accessible.

The first phase of the initiative, which launched in 2020, enlisted 30 hotels in the capital to offer authentic Emirati dishes on their menus, giving them certification for serving local cuisine in the process.

A further 20 hotels will be added to the programme in its second phase, with restaurant staff trained virtually by Emirati chef Khulood Atiq.

Filming for the classes will be held at Saadiyat Rotana Resort and Villas, with Atiq set to teach participating chefs classic recipes such as luqaimat and machboos.

The full list of the hotels joining the second phase of the programme is yet to be revealed.

20 more hotels will participate in the second phase of the Emirati Cuisine Programme, with their chefs being trained to create authentic dishes. Photo: Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

“The success of the Emirati Cuisine Programme demonstrates the appetite for more authentic Emirati experiences across the capital,” said Ali Hassan Al Shaiba, executive director of tourism and marketing at DCT Abu Dhabi.

“We hope that more and more people taste delicious Emirati dishes for the first time to learn about the ingredients and experience the flavours and beauty of the country, where they are always warmly welcomed.”

The second phase will also introduce fusion recipes inspired by the UAE’s diverse population across the programme's hotels, blending Emirati cuisine with other cultures.

Participating restaurant Fouquet’s at Louvre Abu Dhabi, for example, will serve up Franco-Emirati creations such as local tiger prawn fritters, confit of lamb shoulder with khameer bread, and saffron-infused dry fruit tartelettes.

Osmo Lounge at Hilton Abu Dhabi, meanwhile, will offer fusion Emirati desserts: think sweet sticky luqaimat cream puffs, light fluffy gahwa tiramisu and saffron milk cake.

Fine-dining Indian restaurant Punjab Grill in the Venetian Village at The Ritz-Carlton Grand Canal has launched a four-course tasting menu for Dh350. Standout dishes include the Emirati-spiced Gulf shrimp, samak machboos and Hyderabadi oonth ka kebab (Bani Yas Farm camel meat skewers and wheat porridge).

The second phase of the Emirati Cuisine Programme will run until the end of December, while the fusion dishes at participating restaurants will be offered until Tuesday, November 30.

More information on the Emirati Cuisine Programme is at visitabudhabi.ae

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

Test squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan(wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah Twenty20 squad: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz

