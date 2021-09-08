Pickl comes to Abu Dhabi: Dubai burger brand to launch in capital

Ever since home-grown burger brand Pickl opened its first restaurant in Dubai in 2019, there’s been a recurring question from its loyal fan base: is there an Abu Dhabi branch in the pipeline?
It looks like foodies in the capital finally have their answer. After teasing an Abu Dhabi expansion for a while now, the news has been confirmed via Pickl-branded boarding spotted at restaurant sites in the city.
Numerous Abu Dhabi residents have spotted the advertisements in recent days, which appear to confirm two branches opening in the capital – one at Mamsha Al Saadiyat, a beachfront complex, and another in The Mall World Trade Centre.
The brand has not confirmed exactly when either of these branches will be opening, with the boards simply saying “soon-ish”. However, a post on Pickl's Instagram account confirmed there will be a launch in November 2021, so Abu Dhabi residents can expect to tuck into Pickl’s famous burgers, shakes, and chicken sandos within the next two months.
Apart from its menu staples, Pickl is known for its creative limited-edition burgers, which have ranged from a chicken katsu curry burger to the boujee bird, featuring fried chicken and a scoop of vanilla ice cream.
Since its launch in JLT in 2019, the burger brand has gone from strength to strength. Its most recent openings include branches at Motor City and Time Out Market, while in July, it launched concept store An/Other by Pickl in City Walk, which pays tribute to the history of burgers, and also sells a range of Pickl apparel.
The National has reached out to Pickl for an official statement on the Abu Dhabi expansion.
