Where to find Abu Dhabi's best burgers, from Tea Break to Tobasco’s

If you’re a true burger aficionado, you’re bound to be spoilt for choice in a city like Abu Dhabi. From big franchises to homegrown concepts, the capital is home to everything from classic all-American whoppers or wacky creations – the Arbab burger anyone?
If you're looking to indulge, here are some places to check out:
Burger28
Best for: Burgers with a local twist
The Abu Dhabi-founded burger joint was launched in 2017 with the tagline “Be Different” and it’s been sticking to this ethos with juicy burgers “inspired by cafeterias around the emirate”. Which is why its signature The Arbab (which translates to “the boss”) burger features a panko breaded chicken breast topped with XP sauce and Chips Oman. Also on the must-try list is the Buffalo Chicken burger and the Truffle and French Brie burger.
Order: The Arbab is their signature chicken burger, but they also have a non-spicy version called Daloo3s. For beef, try Dynamite 28 or The DB Burger
Various locations across the UAE; burger28.com
Cafe 302
Best for: Vegans
The quaint Abu Dhabi cafe does more than just really good breakfasts. On the menu are a number of hearty burgers, from the buttermilk fried chicken burger to the classic cafe burger. But it's the vegan options that truly deserve a shoutout. Their chunky portobello and black bean burger comes with red cabbage slaw, pickled onions and special sauce, while the green buns add to the intrigue. They also have a quinoa, beet and white bean burger, with a naturally red patty, sliced avocado and alfalfa sprouts.
Order: Either of the vegan options
Open daily, 8am-11pm; Al Maha Arjaan by Rotana, Hamdan Street, Al Markaziya, Abu Dhabi; 026106666
Flavors Grill
Best for: Classic, flavoursome burgers
A meat-lover's paradise through and through, this Al Mina venue serves a signature burger in addition to some of the best steaks in the city. The Superman Deal Burger patty is made in-house using wagyu, and is topped with a generous dollop of signature sauce and cheese, making it, as its name suggests, packed with flavour. The menu is limited (not too much for vegetarians out there), but that also means they have time to really focus on the signatures.
Order: The Superman Deal Beef Burger (Dh54)
Open daily; 7am-midnight; Mina St, Zayed Port; www.flavorslc.com
Muncheeze
Best for: Burgers by the beach
This Al Hudayriat Island restaurant has a range of burgers, if you want to try something other than its popular grilled cheese sandwiches. The Nashville 60 is a deliciously messy creation featuring fried chicken, a sweet bun, pickles and coleslaw, slathered with aioli sauce and cheese while the Juicy Lucy is a great classic beef burger. A special shoutout to the very Instagrammable Hudayriat Tower – three beef and chicken sliders with brioche bread and cajun sauce stacked on top of each other, that make for a delicious and hearty meal.
Order: The Nashville 60 (Dh59) or the Hudayriat Tower (Dh99)
Open daily, 11am-3am; 050 411 5459; muncheeze.ae
Nusr-Et
Best for: A splurge
Located in The Galleria, right by the promenade, Salt Bae's famous restaurant offers one of the nicest dining experiences in the capital. The menu is extensive with everything from carpaccio to sucuk (a spicy sausage) drawing attention. But while you're there, you may want to try what many consider the meatiest burger in town. The Nusret Burger features a chunk of perfectly grilled beef, cheese and caramelised onions. Simple but delicious.
Order: There's only one burger on the menu but it's well worth your time, and costs Dh140
Open daily, noon-midnight; The Galleria, Al Maryah Island; 026799949; www.nusr-et.com.tr
Stock Burger Co
Best for: Hearty burgers
Located within the Holiday Inn, this licensed venue is a favourite for those who want to kick back and relax with a massive burger. The variety is staggering – from a nacho burger with tortilla chips within, to the Shenlong burger, a beef patty tossed in teriyaki sauce, with a papaya salad, to the Buffalo burger with crispy chicken pieces. The venue also has vegan burgers, and you can choose to swap your beef patty of The Stock Burger with their plant-based one.
Order: The Boss Burger makes for a messy, delicious meal (Dh95)
Embassies District; 80078625
Tea Break
Best for: A fuss-free burger
This quaint restaurant, with numerous branches in the capital, may not look flashy but it would be a crime to underestimate its fare. The bread is freshly baked in-house, it has its own special sauce, and there's a wide variety of beef and chicken burgers on offer. The beef whopper is a monster of a burger, with steak beef, a beef patty, onion rings, barbecue sauce and some of that special sauce. But if you’re in the mood for something more classic, they have a signature burger with barbecued beef bacon, onions, special sauce and a ground beef burger patty with mushrooms.
Order: You can't go wrong with their signature burger (Dh19)
Various locations; www.instagram.com/teabreakcafe
Tobasco's
Best for: Cheat day burgers
If you're craving melt-in-your mouth burgers doused in cheese, Tobasco's may just be the way to go. The hidden gem burger spot is also famous for peri peri wings (you can choose your spice level), but it's almost impossible to leave without trying a burger (or three). The Animal, with double thick beef patties, caramelised onions and bacon, is is always cooked to perfection, while the Lumberjack features thin crispy beef patties with all the trimmings. You also get to choose your buns - from wholemeal to potato - and there are lettuce wraps for those looking for a low-carb meal.
Order: The Animal (Dh60)
Opposite Khalifa University, Muroor; www.instagram.com/tobascosuae
NOVAK DJOKOVIC
19 grand slam singles titles
Wimbledon: 5 (2011, 14, 15, 18, 19)
French Open: 2 (2016, 21)
US Open: 3 (2011, 15, 18)
Australian Open: 9 (2008, 11, 12, 13, 15, 16, 19, 20, 21)
Prize money: $150m
ROGER FEDERER
20 grand slam singles titles
Wimbledon: 8 (2003, 04, 05, 06, 07, 09, 12, 17)
French Open: 1 (2009)
US Open: 5 (2004, 05, 06, 07, 08)
Australian Open: 6 (2004, 06, 07, 10, 17, 18)
Prize money: $130m
RAFAEL NADAL
20 grand slam singles titles
Wimbledon: 2 (2008, 10)
French Open: 13 (2005, 06, 07, 08, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, 17, 18, 19, 20)
US Open: 4 (2010, 13, 17, 19)
Australian Open: 1 (2009)
Prize money: $125m
Engine: 2.9-litre twin-turbo V6
Power: 540hp at 6,500rpm
Torque: 600Nm at 2,500rpm
Transmission: Eight-speed auto
Kerb weight: 1580kg
Price: From Dh750k
On sale: via special order
The Book of Collateral Damage
Sinan Antoon
(Yale University Press)
1. Black holes are objects whose gravity is so strong not even light can escape their pull
2. They can be created when massive stars collapse under their own weight
3. Large black holes can also be formed when smaller ones collide and merge
4. The biggest black holes lurk at the centre of many galaxies, including our own
5. Astronomers believe that when the universe was very young, black holes affected how galaxies formed
In 2013, The National's History Project went beyond the walls to see what life was like living in Abu Dhabi's fabled fort:
- Life in the royal residences with Sheikha Osha bint Nahayan
- Sheikha Mahra and Sheikha Sabha recall their time spent in Al Hosn
- A place where problems were solved
- How the fort's rise tracked Abu Dhabi's development
- Meet Frauke Heard-Bey - the fort's historian for 30 years
- In Pictures: Story of a fort
Damien McElroy: What failed Newcastle takeover says about Britain
Nick March: Manchester City fans are too busy living in the moment
Nick March: Will the Premier League become an exclusive club?
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
The internal combustion engine is facing a watershed moment – major manufacturer Volvo is to stop producing petroleum-powered vehicles by 2021 and countries in Europe, including the UK, have vowed to ban their sale before 2040. The National takes a look at the story of one of the most successful technologies of the last 100 years and how it has impacted life in the UAE.
Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins
Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative
Read part one: how cars came to the UAE
Read part three: the age of the electric vehicle begins
Read part two: how climate change drove the race for an alternative
Read part one: how cars came to the UAE
What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor?
Should I be euphoric?
No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move.
So what happened?
It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets.
"The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion."
Should I buy? Should I sell?
Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it.
"I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says.
All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be.
Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time.
Will the rally last?
No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says.
"This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."
Saeed Al Batati: How the war played a role in Africa's locust swarm
National Editorial: Thanking the UAE troops for protecting the country
National Editorial: Riyadh deal paves the way for peace in Yemen
National Editorial: The UAE a leader in giving humanitarian aid
Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo
Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed
Power: 271 and 409 horsepower
Torque: 385 and 650Nm
Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000
Hussein Ibish: The George Floyd tragedy is a turning point for America
Colin Randall: In France, police violence isn't a black-and-white issue
