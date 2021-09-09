Louvre Abu Dhabi announces new exhibition looking eastwards

Louvre Abu Dhabi announced details of its next exhibition, which will look eastwards towards the Islamic worlds of Central Asia and along the trade routes to China.

Dragon and Phoenix – Centuries of Exchange between Chinese and Islamic Worlds is organised with the Musee national des arts asiatiques – Guimet, popularly known as the Musee Guimet, in Paris. The collaboration forms part of the founding agreement between French museums and Louvre Abu Dhabi, which brings a series of exhibitions drawing from the 17 major museums in France to the UAE institution.

Works by potters in Northern China in the 7th century are part of Louvre Abu Dhabi's exhibition. RMN-Grand Palais (MNAAG, Paris) Thierry Ollivier

The show takes in the rich and layered histories that lie between the Arabian Gulf and East Asia, via the empires, economic trade and religious exchange that took place between the 8th and 18th century.

This varied territory stretches from the Arab merchant communities in South-East Asia, and further down the coast of the South China Sea, to the Central Asian aesthetics that developed along the so-called Silk Road, both a maritime and land route. Luxury items – golden cups, silk cloths, pottery and chinaware – and art forms such as drawings, calligraphy and ink paintings are ongoing proof of the cultural exchange in and among the regions.

“The exhibition reinforces the role of Louvre Abu Dhabi in highlighting transcultural relationships as well as the need to adopt novel approaches in the field of historical research,” said Souraya Noujaim, scientific, curatorial and collections management director at Louvre Abu Dhabi.

Noujaim supported Sophie Makariou, the president of the Musee Guimet, in curating the exhibition, alongside Guilhem Andre, also from Louvre Abu Dhabi. "For nearly a thousand years – from the 8th century to the threshold of the 18th century – these two cultures were entwined through trade, scientific curiosity, and artistic production.

"Each observed and inspired the other. Our story of mutual influence and inspiration ends deliberately at the cusp of the 18th century, when alternative models with a radically new aesthetic appeared.”

Souraya Noujaim, Louvre Abu Dhabi’s scientific, curatorial and collections management director, help curate the exhibition. Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi

One clear example of East-West exchange is in ceramics. In the 13th and 14th century, cobalt was imported to China from Central Asia, furnishing the blue pottery still referred to as china in English. The exhibition shows how this exchange of resources was embellished by aesthetic influence, as ceramic-makers in China incorporated Islamic motifs – no doubt inspired artistically, but also in order to meet the demand of Iranian and Islamic buyers further West.

Cultural exchange was also borne on the back of invasion and empire, such as in the Mongol raids and the ensuing Pax Mongolica of the same 13th and 14th century period. Gold-threaded silk fabric known as Tatar cloths show how the Mongols incorporated techniques and styles from Iran and Central Asia.

Traditional art forms, too, crisscrossed now-national boundaries, and in a quintessential Louvre Abu Dhabi exploration of cultural synergies, the exhibition will showcase the connections between Chinese calligraphy, in paintings from the 15th to 17th centuries from the Musee Guimet, by artists such as Wen Zhengming, Dong Qichang and Zha Shibiao, and Arabic crafting of the Quran.

The museum will develop a cultural programme, to be announced, alongside the exhibition. It will take place both in person at the Saadiyat Island site and online.

Dragon and Phoenix – Centuries of Exchange between Chinese and Islamic Worlds will run from October 6 until February 12, 2022

Mercer, the investment consulting arm of US services company Marsh & McLennan, expects its wealth division to at least double its assets under management (AUM) in the Middle East as wealth in the region continues to grow despite economic headwinds, a company official said. Mercer Wealth, which globally has $160 billion in AUM, plans to boost its AUM in the region to $2-$3bn in the next 2-3 years from the present $1bn, said Yasir AbuShaban, a Dubai-based principal with Mercer Wealth. “Within the next two to three years, we are looking at reaching $2 to $3 billion as a conservative estimate and we do see an opportunity to do so,” said Mr AbuShaban. Mercer does not directly make investments, but allocates clients’ money they have discretion to, to professional asset managers. They also provide advice to clients. “We have buying power. We can negotiate on their (client’s) behalf with asset managers to provide them lower fees than they otherwise would have to get on their own,” he added. Mercer Wealth’s clients include sovereign wealth funds, family offices, and insurance companies among others. From its office in Dubai, Mercer also looks after Africa, India and Turkey, where they also see opportunity for growth. Wealth creation in Middle East and Africa (MEA) grew 8.5 per cent to $8.1 trillion last year from $7.5tn in 2015, higher than last year’s global average of 6 per cent and the second-highest growth in a region after Asia-Pacific which grew 9.9 per cent, according to consultancy Boston Consulting Group (BCG). In the region, where wealth grew just 1.9 per cent in 2015 compared with 2014, a pickup in oil prices has helped in wealth generation. BCG is forecasting MEA wealth will rise to $12tn by 2021, growing at an annual average of 8 per cent. Drivers of wealth generation in the region will be split evenly between new wealth creation and growth of performance of existing assets, according to BCG. Another general trend in the region is clients’ looking for a comprehensive approach to investing, according to Mr AbuShaban. “Institutional investors or some of the families are seeing a slowdown in the available capital they have to invest and in that sense they are looking at optimizing the way they manage their portfolios and making sure they are not investing haphazardly and different parts of their investment are working together,” said Mr AbuShaban. Some clients also have a higher appetite for risk, given the low interest-rate environment that does not provide enough yield for some institutional investors. These clients are keen to invest in illiquid assets, such as private equity and infrastructure. “What we have seen is a desire for higher returns in what has been a low-return environment specifically in various fixed income or bonds,” he said. “In this environment, we have seen a de facto increase in the risk that clients are taking in things like illiquid investments, private equity investments, infrastructure and private debt, those kind of investments were higher illiquidity results in incrementally higher returns.” The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, one of the largest sovereign wealth funds, said in its 2016 report that has gradually increased its exposure in direct private equity and private credit transactions, mainly in Asian markets and especially in China and India. The authority’s private equity department focused on structured equities owing to “their defensive characteristics.”

The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo The specs: 2018 Nissan 370Z Nismo

Price, base / as tested: Dh182,178

Engine: 3.7-litre V6

Power: 350hp @ 7,400rpm

Torque: 374Nm @ 5,200rpm

Transmission: Seven-speed automatic

​​​​​​​Fuel consumption, combined: 10.5L / 100km

Ultra processed foods - Carbonated drinks, sweet or savoury packaged snacks, confectionery, mass-produced packaged breads and buns - margarines and spreads; cookies, biscuits, pastries, cakes, and cake mixes, breakfast cereals, cereal and energy bars; - energy drinks, milk drinks, fruit yoghurts and fruit drinks, cocoa drinks, meat and chicken extracts and instant sauces - infant formulas and follow-on milks, health and slimming products such as powdered or fortified meal and dish substitutes, - many ready-to-heat products including pre-prepared pies and pasta and pizza dishes, poultry and fish nuggets and sticks, sausages, burgers, hot dogs, and other reconstituted meat products, powdered and packaged instant soups, noodles and desserts.

Company profile Name: The Concept Founders: Yadhushan Mahendran, Maria Sobh and Muhammad Rijal Based: Abu Dhabi Founded: 2017 Number of employees: 7 Sector: Aviation and space industry Funding: $250,000 Future plans: Looking to raise $1 million investment to boost expansion and develop new products

