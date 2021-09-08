Dubai's Green Art Gallery to host exhibition by Iraqi-American artist Michael Rakowitz

Green Art Gallery has announced that it has signed Iraqi-American artist Michael Rakowitz to its stable. An exhibition of new works from the internationally well-regarded artist is scheduled for the autumn of 2022 at the gallery in Alserkal Avenue.

"It’s very exciting for us to work with Michael," says Yasmin Atassi, the director of Green Art. "His work provides an important and critical analysis on pressing issues both within the region and internationally. His Art Jameel retrospective in 2020 brought him to the region for the first time and we are looking forward to continuing that work.”

Rakowitz might be best described as a storyteller, wending new ideas and objects into ongoing works of art. He is open to complexity and complication: most notably, in relation to his own Iraqi identity.

Though his relationship to Iraq forms the basis of much of his artwork – which is about belonging, communities of knowledge, and loss – he has never been to the country. His grandfather, an Iraqi Jew, emigrated from Baghdad to New York in the 1940s, by way of India. He set up a date import/export business in Queens, which Rakowitz revived in 2006 for his first major project, Return.

Since then, Rakowitz has mined the ambiguous state of the diaspora, remaking Iraq’s heritage in brightly coloured papier-mache in a process he calls “reappearing”. When tasked to create the Fourth Plinth in London’s Trafalgar Square, up from 2018 to 2020, he fashioned a beautiful Assyrian lamassu, or winged spirit, out of cans of date syrup from Iraq. The effect is of ephemeral, fragile, and slightly Pop works – fragments made out of everyday fragments – that exhibit a deep generosity towards the public.

Rakowitz, who says he lives in Chicago to deliberately avoid art centres, is also unafraid of controversy. In 2020, he switched off his video in Theatre of Operations: The Gulf Wars 1991–2011, MoMA PS1’s landmark show. The ceremonious action protested MoMA’s board chairman Leon Black whose companies have an investment in Blackwater, which Rakowitz and others deemed an unethical conflict of interest in relation to the institution’s hosting of the show.

The security contractor was behind the Nisour Square Massacre of 2007, in which Blackwater employees shot 17 members of the public in Baghdad. Rakowitz’s action precipitated a long-running campaign against the exhibition which broadly continues to this day.

The artist has a high profile in the UAE. Most recently, he had an acclaimed exhibition at the Jameel Arts Centre, which had travelled from the Whitechapel Gallery in London and the Castello di Rivoli in Torino.

He was also prominently featured in the 2019 Sharjah Biennial, with his Ballad of Special Ops Cody (2017), a video about a US serviceman, in the form of a plastic doll, who tries to climb into a vitrine of Mesopotamian votive statues held at the Oriental Institute at The University of Chicago.

The representation of the well-known artist is a coup for Green Art Gallery, which celebrated its 25th anniversary in 2020. It is Rakowitz’s first gallery in the Middle East.

Yemen's Bahais and the charges they often face The Baha'i faith was made known in Yemen in the 19th century, first introduced by an Iranian man named Ali Muhammad Al Shirazi, considered the Herald of the Baha'i faith in 1844. The Baha'i faith has had a growing number of followers in recent years despite persecution in Yemen and Iran. Today, some 2,000 Baha'is reside in Yemen, according to Insaf. "The 24 defendants represented by the House of Justice, which has intelligence outfits from the uS and the UK working to carry out an espionage scheme in Yemen under the guise of religion.. aimed to impant and found the Bahai sect on Yemeni soil by bringing foreign Bahais from abroad and homing them in Yemen," the charge sheet said. Baha'Ullah, the founder of the Bahai faith, was exiled by the Ottoman Empire in 1868 from Iran to what is now Israel. Now, the Bahai faith's highest governing body, known as the Universal House of Justice, is based in the Israeli city of Haifa, which the Bahais turn towards during prayer. The Houthis cite this as collective "evidence" of Bahai "links" to Israel - which the Houthis consider their enemy.

Sun jukebox Rufus Thomas, Bear Cat (The Answer to Hound Dog) (1953) This rip-off of Leiber/Stoller’s early rock stomper brought a lawsuit against Phillips and necessitated Presley’s premature sale to RCA. Elvis Presley, Mystery Train (1955) The B-side of Presley’s final single for Sun bops with a drummer-less groove. Johnny Cash and the Tennessee Two, Folsom Prison Blues (1955) Originally recorded for Sun, Cash’s signature tune was performed for inmates of the titular prison 13 years later. Carl Perkins, Blue Suede Shoes (1956) Within a month of Sun’s February release Elvis had his version out on RCA. Roy Orbison, Ooby Dooby (1956) An essential piece of irreverent juvenilia from Orbison. Jerry Lee Lewis, Great Balls of Fire (1957) Lee’s trademark anthem is one of the era’s best-remembered – and best-selling – songs.

The bio Favourite food: Japanese Favourite car: Lamborghini Favourite hobby: Football Favourite quote: If your dreams don’t scare you, they are not big enough Favourite country: UAE

Living in... This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.

How to keep control of your emotions If your investment decisions are being dictated by emotions such as fear, greed, hope, frustration and boredom, it is time for a rethink, Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at online trading platform IG, says. Greed Greedy investors trade beyond their means, open more positions than usual or hold on to positions too long to chase an even greater gain. “All too often, they incur a heavy loss and may even wipe out the profit already made. Tip: Ignore the short-term hype, noise and froth and invest for the long-term plan, based on sound fundamentals. Fear The risk of making a loss can cloud decision-making. “This can cause you to close out a position too early, or miss out on a profit by being too afraid to open a trade,” he says. Tip: Start with a plan, and stick to it. For added security, consider placing stops to reduce any losses and limits to lock in profits. Hope While all traders need hope to start trading, excessive optimism can backfire. Too many traders hold on to a losing trade because they believe that it will reverse its trend and become profitable. Tip: Set realistic goals. Be happy with what you have earned, rather than frustrated by what you could have earned. Frustration Traders can get annoyed when the markets have behaved in unexpected ways and generates losses or fails to deliver anticipated gains. Tip: Accept in advance that asset price movements are completely unpredictable and you will suffer losses at some point. These can be managed, say, by attaching stops and limits to your trades. Boredom Too many investors buy and sell because they want something to do. They are trading as entertainment, rather than in the hope of making money. As well as making bad decisions, the extra dealing charges eat into returns. Tip: Open an online demo account and get your thrills without risking real money.

hall of shame SUNDERLAND 2002-03 No one has ended a Premier League season quite like Sunderland. They lost each of their final 15 games, taking no points after January. They ended up with 19 in total, sacking managers Peter Reid and Howard Wilkinson and losing 3-1 to Charlton when they scored three own goals in eight minutes. SUNDERLAND 2005-06 Until Derby came along, Sunderland’s total of 15 points was the Premier League’s record low. They made it until May and their final home game before winning at the Stadium of Light while they lost a joint record 29 of their 38 league games. HUDDERSFIELD 2018-19 Joined Derby as the only team to be relegated in March. No striker scored until January, while only two players got more assists than goalkeeper Jonas Lossl. The mid-season appointment Jan Siewert was to end his time as Huddersfield manager with a 5.3 per cent win rate. ASTON VILLA 2015-16 Perhaps the most inexplicably bad season, considering they signed Idrissa Gueye and Adama Traore and still only got 17 points. Villa won their first league game, but none of the next 19. They ended an abominable campaign by taking one point from the last 39 available. FULHAM 2018-19 Terrible in different ways. Fulham’s total of 26 points is not among the lowest ever but they contrived to get relegated after spending over £100 million (Dh457m) in the transfer market. Much of it went on defenders but they only kept two clean sheets in their first 33 games. LA LIGA: Sporting Gijon, 13 points in 1997-98. BUNDESLIGA: Tasmania Berlin, 10 points in 1965-66

