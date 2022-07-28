BTS Airbnb: K-pop fans can stay in 'Soop' house in South Korea for $7

The swanky estate that K-pop stars BTS stayed in when filming the reality series BTS In the Soop will be bookable on Airbnb for one night only.

Featured in the second season of the show, the villa housed the Grammy-nominated boy band as they reconnected with nature in the Pyeongchang countryside amid busy schedules.

Members of the BTS Army and fans of the show can book to stay in the house where they'll be able to recreate moments from the show. For example, they'll be able to relax like Jin on a unicorn-shaped float in a private pool or unwind with a book in the study, as RM did.

The Airbnb lets guests relax Jin-style, on the unicorn-shaped float in the home’s pool

Travellers will also be able to try out their guitar skills like Suga during the Hybe-produced series, or channel their inner V and paint some canvasses. There’s also the trampoline that was a favourite with Jungkook, and a weight training room for those who want to follow in the footsteps of Jimin.

The house is available to book for a one-night stay on Monday, August 29 and reservations will cost a nominal $7, a nod to the seven-member boy band.

Visitors can find musical inspiration and strum the guitar like Suga

Evenings in the home can be spent enjoying some of the Dynamite singers' favourite foods such as charcoal grilled Korean beef, which was dubbed “the best taste in the universe” during the show, and tteokbokki, or simmered rice cakes.

Afterwards, get ready to sing and dance to all of BTS's biggest hits with a karaoke machine and sound system loaded with the group’s back catalogue, including their latest anthology album Proof, which was released in June.

Set in the Pyeongchang countryside, travellers can unwind like BTS did 'In the Soop'.

The stay includes overnight accommodation, meals and round-trip transportation for two people from KTX Pyeongchang train station to the In the Soop BTS property. However, flights to South Korea and transport to and from Pyeongchang are not included.

The lucky pair that book the villa must agree to follow all of the local laws in place relating to Covid-19, including wearing a face mask and practising social distancing.

Bookings for the BTS villa on Airbnb will open on Tuesday, August 2, at 6am UAE time.

Scroll through the gallery below to see BTS through the years.