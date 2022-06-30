Dubai among world's best cities for Airbnb rentals with close to 16,000 listings

Dubai is one of the world’s top destinations for Airbnb offerings, new data shows.

The emirate has 15,984 active Airbnb listings, making it one of the cities with the most choice for travellers and short-term renters.

Last month, it was announced Dubai is also one of the most profitable cities for Airbnb landlords.

Dubai is ranked 10th among global cities, with London coming out on top for having the most listings. The UK capital has 34,135 active properties, followed by Paris, with 24,940, and New York with 22,586.

Istanbul is ranked fourth, with 21,625, and Shanghai is fifth, with 20,732. However, Airbnb is reportedly set to cease operating in China.

In total, Airbnb is home to more than seven million rentals around the world. However, since 2019, the number of active Airbnb rentals has fallen, with the total number of listings for the top 10 destinations dropping from 303,535 to 209,682. It marks a 30.92 per cent drop, which coincides with the onset of the global pandemic and subsequent travel bans.

Las Vegas is home to the most expensive rentals, with the average night in the US city setting travellers back $229.02.

At the opposite end of the spectrum, Ankara, Turkey, has the cheapest average cost per night at $21.05.

Earlier this year, Abu Dhabi signed a deal with Airbnb to promote the holiday home sector in the capital.

Under the agreement, Abu Dhabi's Department of Culture and Tourism and Airbnb will collaborate to help grow and develop the sector for visitors looking for alternatives to traditional hotels.

Since then, several properties have been listed on the short-term accommodation booking service, with hosted stays, unique properties and luxury lodgings all open for reservations.

The cities with the most Airbnb listings

1. London, UK — 34,135

2. Paris, France — 24,940

3. New York City, US — 22,586

4. Istanbul, Turkey — 21,625

5. Shanghai, China — 20,732

6. Chengdu, China — 17,818

7. Rome, Italy — 17,756

8. Rio de Janeiro, Brazil — 17,165

9. Mexico City, Mexico — 16,977

10. Dubai, UAE — 15,948

