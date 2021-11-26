19 UAE National Day staycations: from Ajman's beaches to Dubai's deserts

As the UAE celebrates its 50th National Day, it is perhaps a good time to be booking a well-earned hotel stay.

The first day of the public holiday will fall on December 1 for the UAE's private and public sectors, meaning a four-day holiday is on the cards for many.

As with most public holidays, hotels in popular emirates are already filling up fast, but if you’re yet to book something and fancy a getaway there are still some good offers to be had.

We’ve scoured the country to find staycation deals in every emirate, with something to suit a whole range of budgets and preferences.

From glamping in your own private desert camp in Al Qudra to enjoying ocean views in Ajman, here’s some inspiration for escaping over the National Day weekend.

Dubai

Th8 Palm

Newly opened boutique hotel Th8 Palm is welcoming guests to enjoy the property’s first National Day celebrations with a 50 per cent discount when you book a stay before Saturday, December 4. Guests can enjoy new facilities including an infinity pool with Miami Beach vibes, a private shoreline and luxury suites with bespoke furniture and epic views. It also offers sweeping vistas of Palm Jumeirah and the Dubai skyline, so you’ll be guaranteed to see the fireworks, too.

From Dh1,760 including breakfast, Palm Jumeirah; th8palm.reservations@accor.com; allaccor.com

Glamping in Al Qudra Desert

Go glamping in the Al Qudra desert this National Day weekend. Photo: bnbme

If you want to splurge on something special this National Day, the "Glamper by bnbme holiday homes" is a unique way to staycation, surrounded by the rolling dunes of Dubai’s Al Qudra desert. The set-up includes four classic tents, which can sleep two adults each, so it’s a great choice for groups of friends or families. Each tent has its own bathroom space and there’s a majlis where everyone can come together. Entertainment is provided by way of a singer, camel rides, dune-bashing and dune buggy experiences.

From Dh15,000 per night including activities; Al Qudra desert; glamperbybnbme.com

Park Hyatt Dubai

Stay at Park Hyatt Dubai this long weekend. Photo: Park Hyatt

One of Dubai’s most-loved hotels is offering guests checking in to a suite a 25 per cent discount in celebration of National Day. Located next to Dubai Creek, the Mediterranean-inspired resort will make you feel as though you’ve hopped on a plane and travelled out of the country – think beautiful gardens, whitewashed architecture and impeccable service to boot. Up to two adults and two children can also enjoy a complimentary al fresco breakfast on the terrace, or at the modern French Brasserie du Park.

From Dh3,147, Dubai Creek; reservations.parkhyattdubai@hyatt.com; parkhyattdubai.com

Atlantis, The Palm

Atlantis, The Palm, still has availability over National Day weekend for adventure-filled stays. Photo: Atlantis, The Palm

For an adventure-filled staycation this National Day, you can't go wrong with a stay at the family-friendly Atlantis, The Palm. Home to The Lost Chambers Aquarium, which has more than 65,000 marine animals, Aquaventure Waterpark, with its 17 hectares of slides, rides and splash zones, and no less than 14 swimming pools, there's plenty to keep the whole family entertained. There's also more than 20 different restaurants to try, and if you book the half-board package, children will get to enjoy breakfast and dinner free of charge. As well as free daily access to the The Lost Chambers and Aquaventure, in-house guests also get preferential rates at Dolphin Bay.

From Dh3,550 on half-board basis, excluding taxes; Atlantis, The Palm, Palm Jumeirah; atlantis.com

Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown

Art lovers and those with a sense of wanderlust can book a stay a Hotel Indigo Dubai Downtown to enjoy a complimentary afternoon tea for two. With beautifully designed rooms offering views of the Dubai Water Canal, a rooftop swimming pool with prime vistas of Burj Khalifa and some excellent dining options, the hotel is well worth a visit. It’s also dog-friendly if you want to bring your four-legged friend along. The National Day afternoon tea includes pastries, macarons and sandwiches all served in the colours of the UAE flag.

From Dh950 per room, per night, excluding taxes; Marasi Drive, Business Bay; stay.hotelindigodubai@ihg.com, ihg.com

JA The Resort

Always popular with families, JA The Resort has a winter offer that includes a 25 per cent discount, which is valid over National Day weekend. Dubai’s largest experience resort has three hotels, with guests able to take their pick from staying at JA Beach Hotel, JA Lake View Hotel or JA Palm Tree Court. All guests can use the facilities throughout the resort, meaning access to seven outdoor swimming pools, an endless choice of restaurants and bars, 800 metres of private beach and a huge range of activities including watersports, horse riding, golf, tennis and more. There’s also a luxury spa for anyone seeking a little chill time.

From Dh1,190 Jebel Ali; jaresortshotels.com/ja-winter

The St Regis Downtown, Dubai

The five-star St. Regis Downtown, Dubai, offers canal and Burj Khalifa views. Photo: Marriott

If you’ve not checked out the recently opened The St Regis Downtown, Dubai yet, then this weekend is a good time to do so. UAE residents can book an exclusive offer that includes promotional room rates, complimentary breakfast and free credit to spend at any of the hotel’s restaurants, or in the spa. Those booking a superior room will receive Dh200 credit, if you stay in a deluxe room you’ll get Dh300, while those in a suite will receive Dh400 in credit. No matter which room you book, you’ll also get The St Regis Butler Service. Located along the Dubai Water Canal, you’re in a great location for visiting The Dubai Mall and taking in the Downtown Dubai National Day festivities.

Dh1,850 per night, excluding taxes; Marasi Drive, Business Bay; stregisdowntowndubai.com

Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

Having opened at Deira Islands earlier this year, the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai has a great offer on stays this National Day. Everything is about the family at this hotel, with its waterpark, several kids' clubs, a candy-themed children’s spa and a club lounge experience that the whole family can enjoy. Book a room for two adults, and up to two children can stay and dine with you for free. There are also flexible sleeping options including bunk beds and adjoining rooms.

From Dh499 per night including daily breakfast, but excluding taxes; Deira Islands; centarahotelsresorts.com

Ras Al Khaimah

The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert

Romance awaits at The Ritz-Carlton Ras Al Khaimah, Al Wadi Desert. Photo: The Ritz-Carlton

If you’re seeking a romantic National Day experience, this swanky hotel, surrounded by desert dunes and untouched nature, has you covered. Couples can enjoy a two-night stay in a luxury tented villa, which comes with a private pool. The deal includes breakfast at Kaheela, the resort’s Emirati-inspired all-day dining restaurant, and a live Arabian barbecue on the Kaheela Terrace.

Dh4,500 per couple for a two-night stay including breakfast, one lunch and one barbecue dinner; Wadi Khadija; rc.rktrz.shorehouse@ritzcarlton.com, ritzcarlton.com

Hilton Garden Inn Ras Al Khaimah

Hilton Garden Inn Ras Al Khaimah offers affordable getaways this National Day. Photo: Hilton

If you want to stay in the heart of Ras Al Khaimah, then the Hilton Garden Inn might be one to consider. With a backdrop of the Hajar Mountains and views over the harbour, the hotel has comfortable rooms, a decent restaurant, tennis courts and a swimming pool complete with a separate children’s area. It also has a new dhow offering all-inclusive trips as you sit back and enjoy refreshments while exploring Ras Al Khaimah from the water, sailing down the Creek and through the natural mangroves.

From Dh450 per room including breakfast; dhow cruise from Dh150; Ras Al Khaimah; hiltongardeninn3.hilton.com

Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort

Hilton Beach Resort Ras Al Khaimah located on the waterfront offers a family-friendly stay. Photo: Hilton

This sprawling Hilton Ras Al Khaimah Beach Resort is a long-time favourite on Ras Al Khaimah’s north shoreline. The laid-back five-star hotel has 1.5 kilometres of private beach, seven swimming pools and a watersports centre for guests, and there's also a relaxing spa, with a hammam facility, sauna and steam room. With 12 restaurants and bars to choose from you can take your pick from dining in places like Lebanese favourite Al Maeda or Piaceri Da Gustare for Italian classics. The fitness centre, kids' club and teens' club have also all been recently refurbished.

From Dh1,100 for a standard room including breakfast; Al Mairid; hilton.com

Abu Dhabi

Rosewood Abu Dhabi

Rosewood Abu Dhabi offers a great place to watch the National Day fireworks. Photo: Rosewood Hotels

Located downtown in the capital, Rosewood Abu Dhabi offers guests views over the city and the surrounding blue waters. This National Day, the UAE resident package offers a discounted rate. There will be celebratory decorations in the lobby, and a dessert vitrine that will light up in white, red, black and green. Luxury rooms and suites are spacious, and the hotel’s 25-metre outdoor swimming pool comes with views over the island. It’s also one of the best places to be to see Abu Dhabi's fireworks and drone shows on Al Maryah Island, set to take place on Thursday and Friday evening of National Day weekend. And if you want to check out Sense, a Rosewood Spa, during your stay, you'll get 50 per cent off on treatments and facials between December 1 and 4.

Dh846 including breakfast, but excluding taxes, Al Maryah Island; rosewoodhotels.com

The WB Abu Dhabi, Curio Collection by Hilton

Nab a room at the new WB Abu Dhabi, the first Warner Bros hotel in the world. Expect magical things to happen when you check in to this landmark hotel, including Looney Tunes characters delivering room service, a self-playing grand piano in the lobby and a children’s only "dive-in" cinema. There are also some of the best views in the city from the rooftop adults-only pool. Rooms are stylish and dripping in movie nostalgia, with posters, scripts, comics and more drawn from Warner Bros' nearly 100-year-old archives. Even better, you’ll get free tickets to visit Warner Bros World Abu Dhabi, which is located merely steps from the hotel.

Dh1,345 half-board including breakfast and dinner, but excluding taxes; Yas Island; hilton.com

Park Inn by Radisson

Stay and play on Yas Island at the Park Inn by Radisson. Photo: Soenne Aachen

If you’re keen to explore Yas Island this National Day, but want to do so on a budget, two nights at the Park Inn by Radisson on Yas Island is a smart choice. Rooms are bright and spacious with views of the island, golf course and Arabian Gulf, and there’s a large outdoor pool to splash around in. There’s also a fitness suite, children's play area and a tennis court and, if you book the Stay and Play package, you’ll get free tickets to two of Yas Island’s theme parks – one for each day of your stay. You can also ride the Yas Island shuttle bus to get you where you need to go across the island and pick up your complimentary tickets to visit Qasr Al Watan while you're in the capital.

From Dh1,6450 for two nights including breakfast; Yas Island; radissonhotels.com

Aloft Al Ain

Head to the Garden City this National Day and spend a night at Aloft Al Ain

Head to the Garden City this long weekend for a chilled-out stay at Aloft Al Ain. This smart four-star address is located right next to the stunning Hazza Bin Zayed Stadium, the home of Al Ain Football Club. Expect a sophisticated mix of colour, artworks and effortlessly cool vibes, with a rooftop pool and bar area that has some impressive views over the city and beyond to Jebel Hafeet mountain. Olive Tree serves up a variety of international cuisines, and Re:fuel is the place for 24-hour grab-and-go snacks. There's also a fitness centre for those looking to squeeze a workout into their downtime.

From Dh695 per night excluding taxes; Al Ain Square, Al Towaya; marriott.com

Umm Al Quwain

Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain

Umm Al Quwain’s newest hotel is the perfect place to get away from it all. Channelling cool coastal vibes, rooms at Vida Beach Resort Umm Al Quwain are bright and spacious, offering city or beach views. The infinity pool is temperature-controlled and there’s a dedicated pool for children with a splash area. The private shoreline is lined with sunshine-yellow parasols and loungers, there’s a beach swing and a volleyball court, and a dog-friendly zone for any guests who have checked in with their pup in tow. If you want to explore farther afield, there are complimentary bicycles for hire that you can ask for and it comes with a child or pet-friendly basket. Up on the roof there’s a Californian vibe, live entertainment and the perfect spot for sundowners.

Dh505 including breakfast, but excluding taxes; a minimum two-night stay policy on Wednesday and Thursday, but not over the weekend; Al Raudah, Al Khor 1; vidahotels.com

Sharjah

Mysk Al Badayer Retreat

Escape to the desert this National Day with a stay at Mysk Al Badayer Retreat

Make the most of the UAE’s desert location with a stay at Mysk Al Badayer Retreat in Sharjah this National Day weekend. About an hour from the city, the resort is set against the dunes close to the emirate's southern border and rates are reasonable for Thursday or Friday-night stays.

Inspired by an Arabian castle, the resort’s rooms are filled with traditional artefacts and the property offers a real sense of Emirati hospitality. There are two restaurants to choose from or you can opt to dine in-suite and there's also an indoor pool for when you need to cool off from the midday sun.

Escape to the desert on an early-morning camel ride, see birds of prey in action at the falcon show and enjoy endless stargazing opportunities when night falls. If you want to indulge, book a deluxe tent that comes with its own outdoor swimming pool.

From Dh1,536 including breakfast and dinner; Al Badayer; myskhotels.com

Occidental Sharjah Grand

Last-minute stays over National Day are available to book at the Occidental Sharjah Grand. Photo: Barcelo Hotels

For a family-friendly stay in Sharjah, check out the Occidental Sharjah Grand. This four-star hotel has a private beach and large swimming pool complete with a water slide and a sandy children's playground. Book the half-board rate this National Day and you'll get breakfast and a buffet dinner with a selection of local and international cuisines daily. There's also a free shuttle service to and from The Dubai Mall if you fancy some retail therapy.

Dh858 including breakfast and dinner, but excluding taxes; Al Khaledia Suburb; barcelo.com

Ajman

Ajman Saray, a Luxury Collection Resort

Have a couples' retreat at the Ajman Saray this National Day. Photo: Neil Scott Corder

If you’re seeking luxury in the UAE’s smallest emirate, the Ajman Saray, a Luxury Collection Resort, could be one to check out. This long weekend, the hotel is offering a couples' staycation deal for a romantic escape that includes daily breakfast and complimentary welcome gifts. Rooms have balconies overlooking either the sea or the creek and there's a beautiful beach to unwind on. This coastal property also has a huge swimming pool, a fully equipped gym and an extensive menu of spa experiences if you’re in need of some pampering.

From Dh1,200 for two adults excluding taxes; Sheikh Humaid Bin Rashid Al Nuaimi Street; marriott.com