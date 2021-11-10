How to see the Abu Dhabi Police Band perform 'Symphony of the Nation' live every week

Head to one of the capital most popular tourist attractions for a unique experience

Nov 10, 2021

Live performances by the Abu Dhabi Police Music Band are now taking place twice a week at Qasr Al Watan, so visitors can experience the Symphony of the Nation.

The capital’s cultural landmark, housed within the Presidential Palace compound, plays host to the band every Sunday and Thursday at 12.30pm. Each performance lasts 30 minutes.

The band started their performances, which will be ongoing, on Sunday.

Watch the video above to see a performance clip.

The musicians play classical Emirati tunes, highlighting the country’s heritage and sense of patriotism, while marching through the Palace of the Nation.

It’s a unique experience for visitors to the UAE as they discover more about the nation’s governing traditions and values through exhibitions, artefacts and the majestic architecture of this attraction.

What else can you find at Qasr Al Watan?

The palace is divided into a series of zones, including the Great Hall, remarkable for its grand central dome, archways, ornamentation and mosaic patterns, which are a testament to Arabian craftsmanship and artistry.

It is also home to the Qasr Al Watan Library, which holds a vast collection of books, resources and rare manuscripts on the UAE’s political, social and cultural history.

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates - Qasr Al WatanÕs library space from the upper level is an architectural element in itself. Khushnum Bhandari for The National

Qasr Al Watan's library space from the upper level is an architectural element in itself. All Photos by Khushnum Bhandari for The National

A zone dedicated to presidential gifts is a marker of the goodwill shared by the UAE with the world, and allows visitors to get up close to some of the most cherished diplomatic gifts received by the country.

Meanwhile, in the presidential banquet zone, where officials from around the world are treated to a taste of Emirati hospitality, visitors can learn about the customs, protocols and cuisine served, and see the silver, crystal and china used by dignitaries.

Self-guided tours are available in English, Arabic, German, Russian and Chinese. Visitors can rent a multimedia guide and headset at the palace’s ticketing booth, and take it with them as they navigate the site.

They will be able to listen to pre-recorded audio clips in their language of choice as they are guided on an interactive cultural journey.

In 2021, Qasr Al Watan was named the Middle East’s Leading Cultural Tourist Attraction by the World Travel Awards for the second year in a row.

It is open from 11am to 7pm daily. Tickets are available online.

