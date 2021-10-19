First look: Inside Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai at Deira Islands

Dubai’s newest hotel has opened at Deira Islands.

With 607 rooms and suites, the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai is now welcoming overnight guests.

It’s the first hotel in Dubai from Centara Hotels & Resorts, one of Thailand’s leading hotel groups and a brand that's known for its family-friendly resorts.

Located right on the shoreline at Deira Islands, Dubai’s new waterfront city, the hotel is only steps away from the recently opened Souk Al Marfa seafront marketplace.

The “family-themed” hotel has plenty on offer to keep children entertained, and up to two children can stay and eat free on each reservation.

Water slides, obstacle courses and a candy-themed spa

The children's candy-themed spa at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai. Photo: Centara Hotels & resorts

As well as having its own waterpark complete with a beachfront swimming pool, waterslides, rock jumping points and a meandering lazy river, the hotel also has an outdoor playground, an aerial obstacle course and a candy-themed spa that’s only for youngsters.

There are also three age-specific children’s clubs, with one dedicated to teenagers.

For adults, there are plenty of water sports, a state-of-the-art gymnasium and the luxurious Spa Cenvaree, which has hot and cold plunge pools and offers a wide variety of treatments, including a classic Thai massage.

Waterslides at the Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai

The resort is inspired by mythical Thai and Arabian adventures, and brightly painted elephants, murals and decor can be found throughout the hotel, including in the colourful Mirage Family Lounge where beanbags, games, and refreshments await the whole family.

When it comes to dining, there’s something for even the fussiest eaters, with nine different restaurants and bars.

These include an authentic Thai restaurant called Suan Bua and Uno Mas, an Argentinian grill. The seaside-themed Sands Beach Club is the place to eat if you're craving seafood, with colourful wall murals, al fresco and indoor tables.

Up on the rooftop, Sheesh specialises in Lebanese mezze and a variety of shisha flavours. Other outlets at the resort include Vistas, the Lobby Bar, Zing Deli and Waves Pool Bar.

Bunk beds and sea views

The family-themed Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai even offers bunk-bed rooms. Photo: Centara

With more than 600 rooms at the hotel, there's guaranteed to be one to suit every size of group. In keeping with the family theme, Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai offers a choice of private rooms, interconnecting rooms, bunk beds rooms and larger two-bedroom suites.

All come with either Dubai city skyline views or vistas over the sparkling Arabian Gulf. The 50-square-metre Mirage Junior suites are a good pick if you need a bit more space. Each comes with bunk beds, a king-size bed, ensuite bathroom and wraparound vistas.

The hotel is the debut for Centara in Dubai, but guests can rest assured they'll be in good hands as it's the third family-focused resort from the brand which also operates hotels in the Maldives, Sri Lanka, Vietnam and Thailand.

The Lost World-themed Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya is one of Thailand’s most popular family resorts, and in Vietnam, the hotel group owns the Explorer’s Playground-themed Centara Mirage Resort Mui Ne.

Stays from Dh587 per night, including breakfast but excluding taxes; www.centarahotelsresorts.com