Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai: inside new hotel opening at Deira Islands in October

A popular Thai hotel operator is set to open a new resort in Dubai on October 1.

The family-friendly Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai is almost ready to welcome visitors to its beachfront location at Deira Islands.

Located right on the shoreline, the hotel has its own waterpark complete with a beachfront swimming pool, waterslides, rock jumping points and a lazy river.

The hotel also offers an outdoor playground, three age-specific children’s clubs and a candy-themed spa that’s only for youngsters.

A rendering of the rock jump and lazy river at Centara Mirage Beach Resort Dubai, set to open in October. Courtesy Centara Hotels & Resorts

For adults, there’s plenty of water sports, a state-of-the-art gymnasium and Spa Cenvaree, which has hot and cold plunge pools and a menu of treatments, including a traditional Thai massage.

When it comes to dining, there are nine different restaurants and bars to choose from, including authentic Thai restaurant Suan Bua and Uno Mas, an Argentinian grill.

Beachfront Sands offers fresh seafood and ocean views, while Sheesh, on the rooftop, specialises in Lebanese mezze and a variety of shisha flavours. Other outlets at the resort include Vistas, the Lobby Bar, Zing Deli and Waves Pool Bar.

All 607 rooms and suites at Centara Mirage Beach Resort come with balconies and either a sea or city view, and families can book interconnecting rooms with bunk beds, or go for a larger two-bedroom suite.

To celebrate the launch, the hotel is offering a 25 per cent discount on standard room rates when booked in advance. This means two adults and two children can stay and enjoy breakfast for Dh469.60, excluding taxes.

Bookings must be made before Monday, August 30, for stays from Friday, October 1 until Friday, September 30, 2022. Travellers must be a member of the hotel's loyalty programme before booking, but membership is free.

Company name: Play:Date Launched: March 2017 on UAE Mother’s Day Founder: Shamim Kassibawi Based: Dubai with operations in the UAE and US Sector: Tech Size: 20 employees Stage of funding: Seed Investors: Three founders (two silent co-founders) and one venture capital fund

How to increase your savings Have a plan for your savings.

Decide on your emergency fund target and once that's achieved, assign your savings to another financial goal such as saving for a house or investing for retirement.

Decide on a financial goal that is important to you and put your savings to work for you.

It's important to have a purpose for your savings as it helps to keep you motivated to continue while also reducing the temptation to spend your savings. - Carol Glynn, founder of Conscious Finance Coaching

The cost of Covid testing around the world Egypt Dh514 for citizens; Dh865 for tourists Information can be found through VFS Global. Jordan Dh212 Centres include the Speciality Hospital, which now offers drive-through testing. Cambodia Dh478 Travel tests are managed by the Ministry of Health and National Institute of Public Health. Zanzibar AED 295 Zanzibar Public Health Emergency Operations Centre, located within the Lumumba Secondary School compound. Abu Dhabi Dh85 Abu Dhabi’s Seha has test centres throughout the UAE. UK From Dh400 Heathrow Airport now offers drive through and clinic-based testing, starting from Dh400 and up to Dh500 for the PCR test.

Indoor cricket in a nutshell Indoor Cricket World Cup - Sep 16-20, Insportz, Dubai 16 Indoor cricket matches are 16 overs per side 8 There are eight players per team 9 There have been nine Indoor Cricket World Cups for men. Australia have won every one. 5 Five runs are deducted from the score when a wickets falls 4 Batsmen bat in pairs, facing four overs per partnership Scoring In indoor cricket, runs are scored by way of both physical and bonus runs. Physical runs are scored by both batsmen completing a run from one crease to the other. Bonus runs are scored when the ball hits a net in different zones, but only when at least one physical run is score. Zones A Front net, behind the striker and wicketkeeper: 0 runs B Side nets, between the striker and halfway down the pitch: 1 run C Side nets between halfway and the bowlers end: 2 runs D Back net: 4 runs on the bounce, 6 runs on the full

Company Profile Company name: Fine Diner Started: March, 2020 Co-founders: Sami Elayan, Saed Elayan and Zaid Azzouka Based: Dubai Industry: Technology and food delivery Initial investment: Dh75,000 Investor: Dtec Startupbootcamp Future plan: Looking to raise $400,000 Total sales: Over 1,000 deliveries in three months

