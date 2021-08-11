Anantara to open hotel on The World Islands in Dubai by end of year

Anantara will launch a hotel on Dubai’s The World Islands before the end of the year.

Located about four kilometres off the coast of Dubai, the new resort will be the first on the South American continent of The World Islands development. An entire island will be dedicated to the resort, which guests will be able to reach by boat from Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort.

A one-bedroom pool villa at the resort. Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort is currently in the final stages of development and is set to open towards the end of 2021. It will consist of 70 rooms, including suites, and beach and pool villas. Villas will have a private pool, an outdoor dining area and direct access to the beach. In-room spa treatments, a gym and a kids' club will also be on offer.

Dining options at the resort will include a Mediterranean alfresco restaurant and an Arabic-Indian dining venue offering barbecues on the beach. A lounge bar will provide panoramic views of the Dubai skyline.

This picture taken on July 8, 2020 shows the unfinished World Islands. Courtesy AFP

This will be the sixth UAE property for Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas.

“Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort will be the first hotel to open on this archipelago, offering guests a truly memorable escape just off the coast of Dubai,” says Dillip Rajakarier, chief executive of Minor Hotels, the parent company of Anantara.

“Showcasing Anantara’s authentic luxury while maintaining a tropical island vibe, the resort is a unique proposition for this location. Guests will be able to experience the wonder of Dubai and the ambience of an island sanctuary, all in this stunning new Anantara resort.”