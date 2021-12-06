Anantara's hotel on The World Islands in Dubai to open in December

The 70-room property will be accessible via boat from Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort

Selina Denman
Dec 6, 2021

Anantara will launch a hotel on Dubai’s The World Islands before the end of the year.

Located about four kilometres off the coast of Dubai, the new resort will be the first on the South American continent of The World Islands development. An entire island will be dedicated to the resort, which guests will be able to reach by boat from Anantara The Palm Dubai Resort.

A one-bedroom pool villa at the resort. Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort

Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort is currently in the final stages of development and is set to open on December 18. It will consist of 70 rooms, including suites, and beach and pool villas. Villas will have a private pool, an outdoor dining area and direct access to the beach. In-room spa treatments, a gym and a kids' club will also be on offer.

Dining options at the resort will include a Mediterranean alfresco restaurant and an Arabic-Indian dining venue offering barbecues on the beach. A lounge bar will provide panoramic views of the Dubai skyline.

This picture taken on July 8, 2020 shows the unfinished World Islands. Courtesy AFP

This will be the sixth UAE property for Anantara Hotels, Resorts & Spas.

“Anantara World Islands Dubai Resort will be the first hotel to open on this archipelago, offering guests a truly memorable escape just off the coast of Dubai,” says Dillip Rajakarier, chief executive of Minor Hotels, the parent company of Anantara.

Read more
Nine last-minute UAE staycations for the long weekend, from Fujairah to Ras Al Khaimah

“Showcasing Anantara’s authentic luxury while maintaining a tropical island vibe, the resort is a unique proposition for this location. Guests will be able to experience the wonder of Dubai and the ambience of an island sanctuary, all in this stunning new Anantara resort.”

Updated: December 6th 2021, 4:00 AM
HotelsTravel
EDITOR'S PICKS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Anantara's hotel on The World Islands in Dubai to open in December
An image that illustrates this article Rove Expo 2020: What it's like to stay at the only hotel on-site in Dubai
An image that illustrates this article 19 last-minute National Day hotel deals across the UAE
An image that illustrates this article St Regis and Edition hotels to open in Saudi Arabia in 2022