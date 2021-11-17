First look: Th8 Palm opens on Dubai's Palm Jumeirah ahead of National Day holidays

With a long weekend around the corner, there's a new Dubai hotel on the scene for travellers to consider.

Th8 Palm has opened its doors to guests on Palm Jumeirah. A sister property of the city's SLS Dubai – famed for its towering infinity pool and oversized rubber duck (also spotted in this new hotel) – Th8 Palm channels more of the same effortlessly cool vibes, this time with a Miami Beach twist.

With a name inspired by the “8" infinity symbol, which signifies the concept of limitlessness, the glass-fronted boutique hotel on the West Crescent of Palm Jumeirah is the first resort after veering left at the end of the Palm Jumeirah tunnel.

The penthouse suite at Th8 Palm Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

Guests can expect lots of art-inspired touches including octopus sculptures in the garden, a sleek Miami-style lobby and some unique experiences.

Every room at Th8 Palm is a suite, with a choice of 121 studios, one, two and three-bedroom suites. Each comes with a king-size bed, living area with a sofa bed, full kitchen suites and a balcony that has views of the city skyline or the Arabian Gulf.

The 194-square-metre three-bedroom Panoramic Palm Sea View family suite is the most coveted. This penthouse sleeps up to eight guests and has a wraparound balcony for the very best views in the house.

Inside, guests can expect sleek, minimalist interiors inspired by the jet-set lifestyle and Art Deco scene of Miami Beach. Rooms are furnished with a bespoke collection from design house Maison Kenzo, and striking monochrome floors can be found in the restaurant while the black and gold lobby is the setting for a dramatic welcome.

A VIP cabana overlooking the infinity pool and private beach at Th8 Palm in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

The Accor-managed hotel has a laid back, unpretentious atmosphere and the resort offers a variety of water sports, VIP cabanas and other experiences.

Dining takes place in Envy, the all-day dining restaurant where guests can also enjoy a buffet breakfast or a Mediterranean-influenced lunch and dinner. There is also a sun-soaked terrace for al fresco dining overlooking the Arabian Gulf.

Relaxation and sunbathing are on the cards at Fluid, the hotel’s beach club, where you'll find an infinity pool overlooking 500 metres of private shoreline. Here, guests can enjoy the VIP cabanas, an Airstream trailer-style food truck, outdoor bar and a DJ booth which will host a variety of musical entertainment.

Rooms from $373, excluding taxes; The8 Palm, Managed by Accor, Crescent Road West Palm Jumeirah, Dubai; accor.com