National Day holiday announced for private sector

The UAE's private sector workers will be granted three days of public holiday to mark Commemoration Day and the country's landmark 50th National Day.

Employees will enjoy a break from Wednesday, December 1, to Friday, December 3.

The December 1 public holiday is in recognition of Commemoration Day, which remembers those who lost their lives serving their country.

Two further days of leave will be granted to allow citizens and residents to share in the UAE's grand 50th birthday celebrations.

The public holiday was confirmed by the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation.

Earlier, the Federal Authority for Government Human Resources confirmed public sector workers would also be given the same three-day public holiday.

It will mean a long weekend for many as the Emirates unites for a spectacular line-up of Golden Jubilee celebrations.

The UAE's official 50th National Day event will take place in Hatta on December 2.

A spectacular theatrical show will be broadcast live on December 2 at 5.30pm from a striking, natural location near the town.

People will be able to watch it on the country’s National Day website and all local TV channels.

Afterwards, an event recognising the UAE's rich history will be open to the public from December 4 to 12.