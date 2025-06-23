US government issues security alert for Americans travelling abroad

The US State Department has issued a security alert for all its citizens travelling abroad in the wake of American strikes on Iranian nuclear sites.

“The conflict between Israel and Iran has resulted in disruptions to travel and periodic closure of airspace across the Middle East. There is the potential for demonstrations against US citizens and interests abroad,” the department posted on X and on its website.

“The Department of State advises US citizens worldwide to exercise increased caution. Please read carefully our Travel Advisory, country information and any recent security alerts when planning travel.”

Iran launched at least 27 missiles at Israel on Sunday morning, hours after the US attacked three Iranian nuclear sites, escalating the Middle East conflict.

The conflict has resulted in the closure of air spaces over Israel and Iran, as well as the suspension of civilian operations over Iraq, leading to hundreds of commercial flight suspensions and delays in the wider region.

On Sunday, Singapore Airlines cancelled its flights to Dubai following the US strikes on Iran. British Airways also cancelled its flights from London to Dubai and Doha on Sunday, citing “recent events”.

Bahrain, home to the US Central Command’s regional base, issued public safety guidance on Sunday in the wake of the US strikes in Iran.

The Gulf nation is strategically close to Iran and hosts US personnel and military officials.

“In light of recent developments in the regional security situation, we urge citizens and residents to use main roads only when necessary, to maintain public safety and to allow the relevant authorities to use the roads efficiently,” an Interior Ministry statement read.

“A remote working system will be activated across ministries and government agencies, with a 70 per cent work-from-home capacity,” the official Bahrain News Agency said on Sunday.

About 9,000 defence personnel are stationed in Bahrain, including military and civilian staff. The US Navy's Fifth Fleet provides security to ships and aircraft in the region.

In a similar development, the Kuwait's Finance Ministry said on Sunday it has activated its emergency plan to ensure the continuity of financial and service operations with high efficiency.

On Sunday, UAE President Sheikh Mohamed held phone calls with leaders around the region and the world about how air strikes on Iran could affect regional security and stability.

The US mission to the UAE also said that the embassy in Abu Dhabi and consulate in Dubai remain fully operational.

“The US Mission to the United Arab Emirates continues to monitor regional developments,” it said on social media.