Israel-Iran conflict: Etihad, Emirates and flydubai flights delayed, cancelled or rerouted

UAE airlines continue to suspend and reroute flights as attacks between Israel and Iran intensify.

Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv is shut until further notice, Iran has declared its airspace closed and Iraq has suspended civilian operations at all its airports.

Etihad Airways

The UAE's national carrier has cancelled services to and from Tel Aviv until and including June 30, as Israel places its air defence systems on high alert. The airline's flights to Amman in Jordan have also been suspended for June 20.

These flights between Abu Dhabi and Beirut have a revised schedule for June 21:

EY581: Departs Abu Dhabi (AUH) at 10:00, arrives Beirut (BEY) at 13:10

EY582: Departs Beirut (BEY) at 14:05, arrives Abu Dhabi (AUH) at 19:00

EY583: Departs Abu Dhabi (AUH) at 14:00, arrives Beirut (BEY) at 17:05

EY584: Departs Beirut (BEY) at 18:00, arrives Abu Dhabi (AUH) at 22:55

“Etihad continues to experience disruption to several services due to airspace closures and the ongoing regional situation,” an Etihad representative told The National in a statement.

The Abu Dhabi airline is helping disrupted passengers with alternative travel arrangements.

Emirates

All Emirates flights to Amman in Jordan and Beirut in Lebanon have been suspended until and including June 22.

Further, all Emirates flights to Tehran in Iran and Baghdad and Basra in Iraq have been suspended until and including June 30.

Customers connecting through Dubai with final destinations in Iraq, Iran, Jordan, Lebanon, as well as customers with onward flydubai connections will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice, Emirates said.

The airline also urged customers departing from or arriving at Dubai International Airport to check their flight status on emirates.com for the latest information.

Flydubai

Flydubai has cancelled all flights to and from Iran, Iraq, Israel and Syria until June 30. Passengers connecting through Dubai with final destinations in any of those countries or airports will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice.

Wizz Air

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has suspended all flights to and from Ben Gurion Airport until further notice.

While operations between Abu Dhabi and Amman are scheduled to resume on June 20, the airline said flights from Europe to Queen Alia International Airport in Amman will remain suspended until September 15.

The carrier said it will offer free rebooking, or a full refund in Wizz credits or in the original form of payment, to customers affected by cancellations.

Air Arabia

Sharjah's Air Arabia has suspended all flights to and from Jordan until June 20, and to and from Iran, Iraq, Russia, Armenia, Georgia and Azerbaijan until June 30.

Passengers connecting through Sharjah or Abu Dhabi with final destinations in any of the above flights will not be accepted for travel at their point of origin until further notice, the airline said.

Regional flights

Qatar Airways

The airline has temporarily halted flights to Iran and Iraq as well as to Syria's Damascus International Airport (DAM), without announcing a resumption date yet.

The affected airports in Iran include:

Imam Khomeini International Airport (IKIA)

Mashhad International Airport (MHD)

Shiraz International Airport (SYZ)

The affected airports in Iraq include:

Baghdad International Airport (BGW)

Erbil International Airport (EBL)

Basra International Airport (BSR)

Sulaymaniyah International Airport (ISU)

Najaf International Airport (NJF)

Oman Air

The Oman Air website lists all flights to and from Amman as cancelled until June 24.

Kuwait Airways

Kuwait Airways has announced a temporary suspension of flights to and from Amman, Beirut and Dubai until June 30.

Gulf Air

The Bahrain national carrier's website states flights to and from Amman, as well as Baghdad and Najaf in Iraq stand cancelled until June 27.

Syrian Airlines

Syrian Airlines announced on Thursday that it has diverted flights scheduled from Damascus International Airport on June 20 to Aleppo International Airport due to the continued closure of airspace and air corridors leading to the airport in Damascus.

The airline stated that the following flights will operate from Aleppo International Airport, starting Friday:

Aleppo – Abu Dhabi – Aleppo

Aleppo – Dubai – Aleppo

Aleppo – Riyadh – Aleppo

Aleppo – Sharjah – Aleppo

Aleppo – Istanbul – Aleppo

The airline also announced it will begin providing regular ground transportation between the Damascus and Aleppo airports, coinciding with the arrival of Sharjah and Kuwait flights to the latter.

International airlines

In North America

US carrier Delta Air Lines said travel to, from or through Tel Aviv “might be impacted” until August 31.

United Airlines has suspended flights to Dubai until June 25 and to Tel Aviv until August 1.

American Airlines has temporarily suspended flights between Philadelphia International Airport and Doha, Qatar, until June 22.

Air Canada has cancelled all flights to Tel Aviv until September 8. It has also suspended its daily, non-stop service between Toronto and Dubai until June 21.

In Europe

Air France has suspended services to and from Tel Aviv until further notice, while Dutch carrier KLM has cancelled them until at least July 1.

Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair – which cancelled flights to Tel Aviv in May – has extended the suspension until August 31 and cancelled flights to Amman until July 11.

Greece's Aegean Airlines has cancelled all flights to and from Tel Aviv until July 12.

Latvia's airBaltic announced all flights to and from the Israeli city are cancelled until June 23. EL AL Israel Airlines said it has suspended commercial flights to and from Israel.

Swiss Air Lines has halted all flights to Tel Aviv through October 25 and to Beirut until July 31. Austrian Airlines and Brussels Airlines have both cancelled flights to Tel Aviv until July 31.

Russia's Aeroflot has cancelled flights between Moscow and Tehran. Lufthansa suspended Tel Aviv and Tehran services until and including July 31; flights to Jordan until and including July 11; and to Beirut until and including June 30.

Romanian flag carrier Tarom has suspended all commercial flights to and from Tel Aviv, Beirut and Amman.

