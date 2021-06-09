Spain's Euro 2020 plans take another blow as Diego Llorente joins Sergio Busquets on Covid-19 positive list

Spain's plans for Euro 2020 have been thrown into more turmoil after Leeds United defender Diego Llorente tested positive for Covid-19.

Captain Sergio Busquets had already tested positive on Sunday which forced manager Luis Enrique to name a team made up of under-21 players for Tuesday's friendly victory over Lithuania. The squad and coaching staff immediately went into isolation following the Barcelona midfielder's result.

It is unclear when Busquets or Llorente will be able to return to the training camp, but the duo are likely to miss the first two games of Euro 2020.

Spanish FA (RFEF) president Luis Rubiales warned more cases were likely.

After Busquets' positive test, Spain called up six senior players – Kepa Arrizabalaga, Raul Albiol, Carlos Soler, Brais Mendez, Pablo Fornals and Rodrigo Moreno – to form a parallel training bubble so they could be called upon if needed.

The Spanish squad is down to 22 players, who are all training individually in their bubble. The parallel setup includes 11 of those who played in the 4-0 victory over Lithuania that featured 16 debutants.

Unlike other European countries which opened vaccination to all adults, Spain has kept a rigorous age-based calendar. Currently people in the 50-59 and 40-49 age brackets are getting vaccines in different regions.

Sports Minister Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes said he expected the players would be vaccinated by Wednesday.

Spain begin their Group E campaign against Sweden in Seville on Monday, before playing Poland (June 19) and Slovakia (June 23).

Two Sweden players – Juventus winger Dejan Kulusevski and Bologna midfielder Mattias Svanberg –also tested positive for Covid on Tuesday. The finals begin on Friday when Italy take on Turkey in Rome.

