Hugo Lloris and Son Heung-min clash 'beautiful', insists Jose Mourinho after Tottenham beat Everton

FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-EVERTON Tottenham goalkeeper Hugo Lloris (L) and striker Son Heung-Min arrive for the second half minutes after their clash during the match against Everton. AFP (AFP)

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho described the on-field confrontation between goalkeeper Hugo Lloris and forward Son Heung-min as "beautiful" after his side clinched a 1-0 Premier League win over Everton on Monday night.

With only one win in nine matches in all competitions ahead of the game and their desire questioned by Mourinho after last week's 3-1 defeat at Sheffield United, emotions were raw.

They were leading thanks to Michael Keane's own goal but Lloris saw red as the players walked off the pitch, ranting at Son for not tracking back when Richarlison had a chance on the stroke of halftime. They had to be separated by their teammates, although it was all smiles later.

Mourinho, who became only the fifth manager to accumulate 200 Premier League wins and the second-quickest in terms of games behind only Alex Ferguson, said he had encouraged his players to be more critical with each other.

"It's beautiful," Mourinho, whose side moved up to eighth in the table, nine points behind fourth-placed Chelsea, said.

"It's probably as a consequence of our meetings. If you want to blame someone for that it's me. I was critical of my boys - they were not critical enough with themselves.

"I asked them to be more demanding of each other. Son is an amazing kid, everybody likes Son but the captain told him you have to do more and give more to the team."

Expanding on the mentality he expects from his players, Mourinho, a three-time Premier League winner during two spells with Chelsea, said he encouraged a frank exchange of views between players, if not in full view of the TV cameras.

"A team of good boys and nice boys the only thing they want to win at the end of the season is the fair play cup and I've never been interested in winning that," he said.

"I don't like a team that doesn't have a critical sense. What happened at halftime shouldn't have happened there, it should have happened just inside the dressing room.

"But I can promise you my winning teams had big fights."

Results 3pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 (Dirt) 1,000m; Winner: Dhafra, Antonio Fresu (jockey), Eric Lemartinel (trainer) 3.30pm: Maiden (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 2,000m; Winner: Al Ajayib, Antonio Fresu, Eric Lemartinel 4pm: Handicap (PA) Dh40,000 (D) 1,700m; Winner: Ashtr, Abdul Aziz Al Balushi, Majed Al Jahouri 4.30pm: Handicap (TB) Dh40,000 (D) 1,700m; Winner: Falcon Claws, Szczepan Mazur, Doug Watson 5pm: Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan Cup – Prestige Handicap (PA) Dh100,000 (D) 1,700m; Winner: Al Mufham SB, Al Moatasem Al Balushi, Badar Al Hajri 5.30pm: Sharjah Marathon – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (D) 2,700m; Winner: Asraa Min Al Talqa, Al Moatasem Al Balushi, Helal Al Alawi

The British in India: Three Centuries of Ambition and Experience by David Gilmour Allen Lane

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

How to donate Send “thenational” to the following numbers or call the hotline on: 0502955999

Brief scores: QPR 0 Watford 1 Capoue 45'+1

Teams Punjabi Legends Owners: Inzamam-ul-Haq and Intizar-ul-Haq; Key player: Misbah-ul-Haq Pakhtoons Owners: Habib Khan and Tajuddin Khan; Key player: Shahid Afridi Maratha Arabians Owners: Sohail Khan, Ali Tumbi, Parvez Khan; Key player: Virender Sehwag Bangla Tigers Owners: Shirajuddin Alam, Yasin Choudhary, Neelesh Bhatnager, Anis and Rizwan Sajan; Key player: TBC Colombo Lions Owners: Sri Lanka Cricket; Key player: TBC Kerala Kings Owners: Hussain Adam Ali and Shafi Ul Mulk; Key player: Eoin Morgan Venue Sharjah Cricket Stadium Format 10 overs per side, matches last for 90 minutes Timeline October 25: Around 120 players to be entered into a draft, to be held in Dubai; December 21: Matches start; December 24: Finals

The years Ramadan fell in May 1987 1954 1921 1888

Afcon 2019 SEMI-FINALS Senegal v Tunisia, 8pm Algeria v Nigeria, 11pm Matches are live on BeIN Sports

Score Third Test, Day 1 New Zealand 229-7 (90 ov)

Dolittle Director: Stephen Gaghan Stars: Robert Downey Jr, Michael Sheen One-and-a-half out of five stars

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

Scores Rajasthan Royals 160-8 (20 ov) Kolkata Knight Riders 163-3 (18.5 ov)

