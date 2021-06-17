Gennaro Gattuso leaves Fiorentina three weeks after appointment as manager

Gattuso was unveiled as coach on May 25, right after announcing his departure from Napoli

Fiorentina and new head coach Gennaro Gattuso have dissolved their contract. EPA

Gennaro Gattuso and Fiorentina have agreed to part ways, just over three weeks after the former Italy international was appointed as coach at the Serie A club."

Real Madrid's Sergio Ramos celebrates after winning La Liga in 2020. ReutersReal Madrid legend Sergio Ramos to quit club after 16 seasons

"Fiorentina and coach Rino Gattuso have decided, by common consent, not to follow up on the previous agreements and therefore not to start the next season together," the club said on their web site

The club added that they would "immediately set to work to identify" another coach "to lead the team to the results that the club and the city deserve".

The former AC Milan and Napoli coach was appointed on May 25 less than 48 hours after announcing his departure from Napoli and had not been expected to start work until July 1.

According to Italian media, there had been tension between the club, owned by American businessman Rocco Commisso, and Gattuso over both strategy and resources available for signing new players.

Gattuso was due to succeed Giuseppe Iachini after a messy season which ended with Fiorentina 13th in Serie A.

Iachini started the season in charge but was fired in December and replaced by Cesare Prandelli. When he quit in March, the club reappointed Iachini.

Italian media immediately linked the club to several available coaches, including Italians Andrea Pirlo and Claudio Ranieri and Frenchman Rudi Garcia.

Published: June 17, 2021 02:58 PM

