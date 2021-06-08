Euro 2020: Spain squad to receive Covid-19 vaccine following Sergio Busquets' positive test

Spain squad in isolation in response to captain's positive test, with their first game of the tournament just six days away

Spain's under-21 squad attend a training session in Madrid ahead of a friendly against Lithuania. The U21s have stepped in to replace the senior squad, who are in isolation following the postivie Covid-19 test of captain Sergio Busquets on Sunday. EPA
Spain's under-21 squad attend a training session in Madrid ahead of a friendly against Lithuania. The U21s have stepped in to replace the senior squad, who are in isolation following the postivie Covid-19 test of captain Sergio Busquets on Sunday. EPA

The Spain squad will get a Covid-19 vaccine shot on Wednesday, less than a week before their opening Euro 2020 match, after captain Sergio Busquets tested positive, Sports Minister Jose Manuel Rodriguez Uribes said on Tuesday.

Busquets' positive test has thrown Spain's tournament preparations into chaos with the remaining 23 players going into isolation along with the coaching staff.

Read More

Spain's Euro 2020 plans were thrown into disarray when Sergio Busquets, right, tested positive for Covid-19. EPAAll eyes on Euro 2020 as sport takes cautious stride towards normality in Covid world

An Under-21 side led by their coach Luis de la Fuente will face Lithuania on Tuesday in what was supposed to be the nation's final warm-up game before the Euros.

Spain manager Luis Enrique called up a group of six players to complement the squad. They will train separately in a "parallel bubble" away from the main Euros squad with a view to them being added should the need occur.

So far, all the other players and staff have tested negative.

"We are making an exception because they represent us in a top level competition," Rodriguez Uribes told Cadena Ser radio station, adding that they were already planning to give them the shots before Spain's captain had tested positive.

Unlike other countries which have opened up vaccines to all adults, Spain is gradually working its way through age groups and is now focusing on people aged 50-59, with some regions making a start on 40-49 year olds. More than 23 per cent of Spanish population are already fully vaccinated.

Rodriguez Uribes said which vaccine the players would get has not been decided yet, so it is not clear when they would have immunisation.

Spain are due to play Sweden in their Group E opener on Monday.

_________________

All the Euro 2020 kits ranked from worst to best

Published: June 8, 2021 01:58 PM

SHARE

SHARE

Latest on Coronavirus
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France June 8, 2021. Jean-Francois Badias/Pool via REUTERS

‘Money will start flowing’ for EU’s recovery from the pandemic

Europe
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is travelling to the UK for the G7 summit. AP

G7 guests South Africa and India to push for vaccine patent waiver

Europe
Customers queue to enter a Galeria Karstadt Kaufhof GmbH department store as shopping without proof of a negative Covid-19 test result begins in Berlin, Germany. Chancellor Angela Merkel is ready to allow Germany’s controversial lockdown law to lapse, the latest sign that the pandemic is releasing its grip on Europe’s largest economy. Bloomberg

Eurozone economy contracted less than expected in 2021 first quarter

Economy
Nearly 52 million Covid-19 tests have been carried out in the UAE since the start of the pandemic, many in drive-through facilities. EPA / LUIS ASCUI 

Coronavirus: UAE records 2,205 cases and two deaths

Health
Billie Eilish, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Katy Perry have joined other stars to warn G7 leaders they must start sharing their surplus Covid vaccines, offering a steady supply to poor countries. AFP, Getty Images and Instagram / billieeilish

Vaccine wastage: Priyanka Chopra and Katy Perry warn rich countries they must start sharing

Arts&Culture
NEWSLETTERS
Sign up to:

* Please select one

Most Read