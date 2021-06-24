Euro 2020 Portugal v France player ratings: Cristiano Ronaldo, Renato Sanches, Karim Benzema and Paul Pogba all get 9

PORTUGAL RATINGS: Rui Patricio - 7, Made an absolutely superb double save to deny Paul Pogba and Antoine Griezmann, while he also pulled off a decent stop to deny Kylian Mbappe. AFP
Nelson Semedo - 6, Made some very good runs forward and was resolute defensively. However, he gave away France’s penalty for a foul on Mbappe and was forced off with a late injury. EPA
Pepe - 7, Showed good leadership in some difficult situations and defended well throughout the game. EPA
Ruben Dias - 6, Put in a solid display for large periods of the game but played Benzema onside and lost him for France’s second of the game. Reuters
Raphael Guerreiro - 7, Was strong defensively, with France often opting to attack down the opposite side to him until Kingsley Coman came on. AFP
Joao Moutinho - 6, His ball in from a free kick delivery led to Hugo Lloris taking out Danilo Pereira, but his shooting from range was off. EPA
Danilo Pereira - 7, Won the first penalty with a brave header and showed composure and control throughout whether he was on or off the ball. EPA
Renato Sanches - 9, This was the midfielder’s first start of the tournament, but it surely won’t be his last. He made his presence known from the very beginning and was busy in his performance, while also showing plenty of quality. EPA
Bernardo Silva - 7, Showed real intelligence in his play, linked up with Semedo well and undoubtedly got the better of Lucas Hernandez throughout the first half. Had a quieter second half but still did well. AFP
Cristiano Ronaldo - 9, Had never previously scored against France but made no mistake from the penalty spot and he became the top scoring European player at major tournaments with his first. The ball from Portugal’s talisman won their second penalty and he scored that just as confidently to become the joint-highest international scorer. Reuters
Diogo Jota - 5, Struggled to get into the game throughout and didn’t show much of a threat at all, looking off the pace at times. AFP
SUB: Joao Palhinha (Danilo HT) - 7, Made some very nice switches and put a shift in defensively to help his team earn a point. AFP
SUB: Bruno Fernandes (Silva 72’) – N/R, Showed plenty of composure and came close to carving out chances for Ronaldo and Jota. Slowed the game down when he could. EPA
SUB: Ruben Neves (Moutinho 73’) – N/R, Made a good header to deny a possible goalscoring chance and showed discipline. AFP
SUB: Diogo Dalot (Semedo 79’) – N/R, Was thrown in at the deep end with this being his international debut but performed well. AFP
SUB: Sergio Oliveira (Sanches 87’) – N/R, Showed plenty of desire to help his team get the result needed. AFP
FRANCE RATINGS: Hugo Lloris - 4, Punched Danilo in the face to concede the penalty and get a booking, while he didn’t make any outstanding saves. AFP
Jules Kounde - 5, Was solid defensively for large periods but gave away a penalty for handball. Made the odd foray forward with inconsistent end product. Reuters
Raphael Varane - 6, Got away with the strange decision to make a header that fell at Ronaldo’s feet and looked awkward at times. EPA
Presnel Kimpembe - 7, Made some good interventions in important positions, including one when Semedo could have got behind. Booked for a foul on Ronaldo. AFP
Lucas Hernandez - 4, Struggled to deal with Silva so much that he was taken off at half time and was booked for holding onto him. AFP
Corentin Tolisso - 5, Couldn’t really make his mark on the game and some of his passing was off when some extra quality could have carved out a goalscoring chance. AFP
N’Golo Kante - 7, Was his usual busy self as he helped to win the ball back, while also showing moments of quality on the ball. AFP
Paul Pogba - 9, Some of his passing was simply outstanding. The midfielder played an incredible pass through to Mbappe that deserved a finish, while another clipped ball to the same man won France’s penalty. He then put a pinpoint pass through for Benzema to score France’s second. AFP
Antoine Griezmann - 6, Put in some brilliant defensive work, but was booked for a tackle on Danilo. He was inconsistent when it came to his attacking play. AFP
Karim Benzema - 9, Had missed his last three penalties for France but sent Patricio the wrong way this time around. Then went on to score a second after latching onto Pogba’s pass. EPA
Kylian Mbappe - 7, His runs in behind caused problems for the Portugal defence with one winning the penalty, but his finishing wasn’t the best. EPA
SUB Lucas Digne (Hernandez HT) – N/R, Lasted just five minutes before going down with a muscle injury that forced him off. Reuters
SUB: Adrien Rabiot (Digne 52’) - 7, Showed quality with the ball at his feet, got forward well and also displayed his defensive abilities. Reuters
SUB: Kingsley Coman (Tolisso 66’) - 7, Good link up play with his teammates and created a great opening for Griezmann, even if it was wasted. Reuters
SUB: Moussa Sissoko (Griezman 87’) – N/R, Didn’t have too much to do as the game dramatically slowed down towards the end. AFP