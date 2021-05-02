Chelsea v Fulham player ratings: Kai Havertz 9, Mason Mount 9; Alphonse Areola 7, Ademola Lookman 4

Chelsea cemented their grip on fourth place in the Premier League after Kai Havertz struck twice to seal a 2-0 win over Fulham on Saturday.

Thomas Tuchel's side warmed up for Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg against Real Madrid with a clinical display at Stamford Bridge.

Havertz netted in each half to lift Chelsea six points clear of fifth-placed West Ham in the race to qualify for next season's Champions League.

West Ham have a game in hand at Burnley on Monday, but Chelsea are looking up not down after they closed the gap on third-placed Leicester City to two points with four games left.

"We were spot on. It was what we demanded from ourselves. We showed the pride we are capable of, to do it in between two big games," Tuchel said.

"We knew Fulham gives everyone a hard time. I'm beyond happy. There was no lack of concentration."

FFP EXPLAINED What is Financial Fair Play?

Introduced in 2011 by Uefa, European football’s governing body, it demands that clubs live within their means. Chiefly, spend within their income and not make substantial losses. What the rules dictate?

The second phase of its implementation limits losses to €30 million (Dh136m) over three seasons. Extra expenditure is permitted for investment in sustainable areas (youth academies, stadium development, etc). Money provided by owners is not viewed as income. Revenue from “related parties” to those owners is assessed by Uefa's “financial control body” to be sure it is a fair value, or in line with market prices. What are the penalties?

There are a number of punishments, including fines, a loss of prize money or having to reduce squad size for European competition – as happened to PSG in 2014. There is even the threat of a competition ban, which could in theory lead to PSG’s suspension from the Uefa Champions League.

