Brighton v Leeds United player ratings: Pascal Gross 7, Danny Welbeck 8; Pascal Struijk 5, Patrick Bamford 6

Brighton virtually guaranteed another season in the English Premier League by beating Leeds United 2-0 on Saturday.

Danny Welbeck won the penalty that was converted by Pascal Gross in the 14th minute, then provided the moment of the match by bringing down a high ball with a neat flick before firing home a low shot for the second goal in the 79th.

Brighton moved 10 points clear of the relegation zone with four games remaining and can start planning for a fourth straight year in the top flight.

Neal Maupay and Leandro Trossard missed great chances to earn Brighton an even bigger win at Amex Stadium.

Brighton manager Graham Potter said: "A big victory and a big performance. One with a lot of quality and a lot of character.

"Danny Welbeck has that quality. He has scored some good goals for us. He has contributed to what we have done on the pitch. He is a Premier League player and he has fantastic attributes as a player and a person.

"It was one of our best performances. You have to match Leeds for their effort and honesty and I felt we did that really well."

Leeds struggled without two of its most influential players, holding midfielder Kalvin Phillips and winger Raphinha, who missed the match because of injury.

Leeds manager Marcelo Bielsa, said: "We didn't play well. The victory for the opponent was fair. We created very little danger and it was difficult for us to recover the ball."

Player ratings from the match can be seen in the picture gallery above. To view the next image, click on the arrows or swipe if on a mobile device.

Upcoming games SUNDAY Brighton and Hove Albion v Southampton (5.30pm)

Leicester City v Everton (8pm) MONDAY

Burnley v Newcastle United (midnight)

Company Profile Company name: Yeepeey Started: Soft launch in November, 2020 Founders: Sagar Chandiramani, Jatin Sharma and Monish Chandiramani Based: Dubai Industry: E-grocery Initial investment: $150,000 Future plan: Raise $1.5m and enter Saudi Arabia next year

