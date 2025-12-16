Premier League team of the week: Fernandes in alongside Forest's fantastic three

Manchester United blew the lead three times to miss out on moving up to fifth in the Premier League as Bournemouth would not be beaten in a thrilling 4-4 draw at Old Trafford on Monday night.

United have lost just once in their last 10 games but Ruben Amorim was left frustrated as more points at home were frittered away despite arguably the best attacking display of his time in charge.

"We are really disappointed. Crazy game," Amorim said. "It might look like we lost the two points in the second half but I think we lost them in the first half."

Amad Diallo and Casemiro gave the hosts a half-time lead either side of Antoine Semenyo's equaliser.

Two Bournemouth goals from Evanilson and Marcus Tavernier in seven minutes at the start of the second period turned the game around.

The Red Devils roared back through a brilliant Bruno Fernandes free-kick and Matheus Cunha's second goal for the club.

However, after failing to beat 10-man Everton and struggling West Ham at home in recent weeks, United let another two points slip away.

Eli Junior Kroupi's fine finish secured a point for Bournemouth, who could have even snatched victory in stoppage time as David Brooks was twice denied by Senne Lammens.

Arsenal remain top of the Premier League but were far from their best against bottom club Wolves.

Bukayo Saka helped put Arsenal ahead with his corner that was tipped on to the post and then back in off Wolves goalkeeper Sam Johnstone. Wolves substitute Tolu Arokodare struck in the 90th minute to leave Arsenal staring at a draw before Yerson Mosquera put through his net.

Erling Haaland's brace set up a 3-0 win at Crystal Palace as Manchester City continue to breathe down Arsenal's neck.

Third-placed Aston Villa are also entering the title conversation. Unai Emery's side trailed after less than 30 seconds against West Ham but battled back to win a tight contest 3-2 thanks to a Morgan Rogers double.

Here's our Premier League team of the week (3-5-2 formation):

Goalkeeper

Bernd Leno (Fulham): The Cottagers' hard-fought victory against Burnley was built largely on the German's excellence in goal.

Defenders

Nico Williams (Nottingham Forest): Few win the physical battle against Mohammed Kudus but the Forest full-back was a sheer brute and also offered plenty in attack.

Ibrahima Konate (Liverpool): Rumours that Liverpool are in the market for a new centre-back in January seem to have triggered the right reaction from the Frenchman. Was excellent in the home win against Brighton.

Nordi Mukiele (Sunderland): Handled the pressure of a Tyne-Wear derby as well as anyone. Marked Anthony Gordon out of the game as Sunderland secured a 1-0 win.

Midfielders

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest): Two contrasting goals – one a tap in, one a cross-cum-shot – but terrified the Spurs defence throughout.

Ibrahim Sangare (Nottingham Forest): Arrived from nowhere to power a header against the post then picked Archie Gray's pocket in the buildup to Forest's first against Spurs. Sealed victory with a goal of pure beauty.

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United): The standout player in the most entertaining game of the season. Was pulling his hair out at some of the United defending against Bournemouth but an assist and an absolute peach of a free-kick cemented his place in the team.

Morgan Rogers (Aston Villa): The leader of a resurgent Aston Villa. His first goal against West Ham was pure poetry and the second pure power. Fast becoming one of the best English players in the division.

Phil Foden (Manchester City): Slowly finding top form again as Man City enhanced their title credentials. Scored for the fourth successive league game in the win at Palace.

Forwards

Erling Haaland (Manchester City): Scored City's winner to beat Real Madrid in midweek and then picked up where he left off against Palace. Seventeen goals in 16 appearances. The Norwegian is unstoppable.

Hugo Ekitike (Liverpool): Netted twice for the second league game running, this time in a 2-0 win against Brighton. In a week in which Mohamed Salah's future has dominated headlines on Merseyside, the young Frenchman showed that the Egyptian's impending absence at Afcon need not be a cause for concern.

Manager

Sean Dyche (Nottingham Forest): Set up his side to choke Spurs' most creative player Xavi Simons and put their defence under constant pressure.

