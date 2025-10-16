Premier League predictions: Liverpool power past Man United but Arsenal keep hold of top spot

Saturday: Nottingham Forest v Chelsea (3.30pm kick-off UAE)

Ange Postecoglou heads into the game having failed to any of his first seven matches as Forest manager. Their last outing was a 2-0 loss at Newcastle, leaving the Midlands club fourth from bottom in the table.

Chelsea ended a three-game winless streak by edging out Liverpool 2-1 at Stamford Bridge thanks to Estevao Willian's last-gasp goal. The Blues are currently in seventh place, three points outside the top four.

Prediction: Prediction: Forest 1 Chelsea 3

Brighton v Newcastle (6pm)

A late leveller from Jan Paul van Hecke earned Brighton a point at bottom club Wolves last time out, but the Seagulls continue to struggle for consistency this season and – like Newcastle – have won two in seven league games.

Newcastle have also failed to string wins together and sit level on nine points with Brighton, although they went into the international break on the back of beating Forest thanks to goals from Bruno Guimaraes and Nick Woltemade.

Prediction: Brighton 1 Newcastle 2

Burnley v Leeds United (6pm)

Third-bottom Burnley have won just once in seven matches and have managed to take just one point out of a possible 15, losing 2-1 at Aston Villa before the break.

Leeds, also hoping to avoid an immediate return to the Championship, have won once in their previous six matches, the last of which – a 2-1 home loss to Tottenham – was their first defeat at Elland Road in a year.

Prediction: Burnley 1 Leeds 1

Crystal Palace v Bournemouth (6pm)

The two top-six surprise packages meet at Selhurst Park. Palace's club-record run of 19 games unbeaten was ended by Everton before the break but Oliver Glasner's side remain sixth in the standings.

Fourth-place Bournemouth came from behind to beat Fulham 3-1 last time out with Antoine Semenyo scoring twice while also setting up the other for substitute Justin Kluivert.

Prediction: Palace 1 Bournemouth 0

Manchester City v Everton (6pm)

Manchester City are building momentum with their 1-0 win at Brentford making it 10 points out of a possible 12 for Pep Guardiola's side. Erling Haaland's early strike against the Bees made it nine league goals in seven matches for the Norwegian.

Everton ended a three-game run without a win by beating in-form Palace courtesy of late goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Jack Grealish at Hill Dickinson Stadium, lifting the Toffees up to eighth place.

Prediction: Man City 3 Everton 0

Sunderland v Wolves (6pm)

Sunderland's 2-0 loss at Manchester United was only their second defeat this season and the ninth-placed Wearsiders are only one point shy of the top six.

Wolves made it two draws on the spin following 1-1 stalemates with Spurs and Brighton but remain winless with two points from their seven matches so far.

Prediction: Sunderland 2 Wolves 0

Fulham v Arsenal (8.30pm)

Fulham are looking to avoid a third defeat in a row following 3-1 losses to Aston Villa and Bournemouth. The Cottagers are 14th in the table.

Arsenal are top of the pile and hunting a third consecutive victory having beaten Newcastle and West Ham in their previous two games. The Gunners have won five out of seven so far, losing just once.

Prediction: Fulham 1 Arsenal 3

Sunday: Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (5pm)

Spurs moved up to third place thanks to Mohammed Kudus's winner at Leeds – his first goal since moving from West Ham during the summer.

After a stalled start to the campaign, Villa have now gone four games without defeat and victory in North London would make it three wins in a row for Unai Emery's men.

Prediction: Spurs 2 Villa 1

Liverpool v Manchester United (7.30pm)

Champions Liverpool have lost three games on the spin across competitions, leaving them in second place, one point behind leaders Arsenal.

Goals from Mason Mount and Benjamin Sesko earned Man United a much-needed win over Sunderland that also saw Ruben Amorim's side secure their first clean sheet of the season.

Prediction: Liverpool 3 Man United 1

Monday: West Ham United v Brentford

West Ham have taken one point from a possible 12, leaving them second from bottom and new manager Nuno Espirito Santo searching for his first win after drawing against Everton and a 2-0 defeat to Arsenal.

Brentford are three points and three places above the Hammers with the Bees aiming for what would only be their second win in six matches.

Prediction: West Ham 1 Brentford 0

if you go The flights Etihad flies direct from Abu Dhabi to San Francisco from Dh5,760 return including taxes. The car Etihad Guest members get a 10 per cent worldwide discount when booking with Hertz, as well as earning miles on their rentals (more at www.hertz.com/etihad). A week's car hire costs from Dh1,500 including taxes. The hotels Along the route, Motel 6 (www.motel6.com) offers good value and comfort, with rooms from $55 (Dh202) per night including taxes. In Portland, the Jupiter Hotel (https://jupiterhotel.com/) has rooms from $165 (Dh606) per night including taxes. The Society Hotel https://thesocietyhotel.com/ has rooms from $130 (Dh478) per night including taxes. More info To keep up with constant developments in Portland, visit www.travelportland.com

WORLD CUP SEMI-FINALS England v New Zealand (Saturday, 12pm) Wales v South Africa (Sunday, 1pm)

Ticket prices General admission Dh295 (under-three free) Buy a four-person Family & Friends ticket and pay for only three tickets, so the fourth family member is free Buy tickets at: wbworldabudhabi.com/en/tickets

Courses%20at%20Istituto%20Marangoni%2C%20Dubai %3Cp%3E%3Cstrong%3EUndergraduate%20courses%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EInterior%20Design%3B%20Product%20Design%3B%20Visual%20Design%3B%20Fashion%20Design%20%26amp%3B%20Accessories%3B%20Fashion%20Styling%20%26amp%3B%20Creative%20Direction%3B%20Fashion%20Business%3B%20Foundation%20in%20Fashion%3B%20Foundation%20in%20Design%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EProfessional%20courses%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EFashion%20e-Commerce%20%26amp%3B%20Digital%20Marketing%3B%20Fashion%20Entrepreneurship%3B%20Fashion%20Luxury%20Retail%20and%20Visual%20Merchandising%3Cbr%3E%3Cstrong%3EShort%20courses%3C%2Fstrong%3E%3Cbr%3EFashion%20design%3B%20Fashion%20Image%20%26amp%3B%20Styling%3B%20Fashion%20Trend%20Forecasting%3B%20Interior%20Design%3B%20Digital%20Art%20in%20Fashion%3Cbr%3EMore%20information%20is%20at%20%3Ca%20href%3D%22https%3A%2F%2Fwww.istitutomarangoni.com%2Fen%3Futm_source%3DLocal%26utm_medium%3Dorganic%26utm_campaign%3Dgmb%26utm_content%3Ddubai%22%20target%3D%22_self%22%3Ewww.istitutomarangoni.com%3C%2Fa%3E%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Who has lived at The Bishops Avenue? George Sainsbury of the supermarket dynasty, sugar magnate William Park Lyle and actress Dame Gracie Fields were residents in the 1930s when the street was only known as ‘Millionaires’ Row’.

Then came the international super rich, including the last king of Greece, Constantine II, the Sultan of Brunei and Indian steel magnate Lakshmi Mittal who was at one point ranked the third richest person in the world.

Turkish tycoon Halis Torprak sold his mansion for £50m in 2008 after spending just two days there. The House of Saud sold 10 properties on the road in 2013 for almost £80m.

Other residents have included Iraqi businessman Nemir Kirdar, singer Ariana Grande, holiday camp impresario Sir Billy Butlin, businessman Asil Nadir, Paul McCartney’s former wife Heather Mills.

Hunting park to luxury living Land was originally the Bishop of London's hunting park, hence the name

The road was laid out in the mid 19th Century, meandering through woodland and farmland

Its earliest houses at the turn of the 20th Century were substantial detached properties with extensive grounds

Blackpink World Tour [Born Pink] In Cinemas Starring: Rose, Jisoo, Jennie, Lisa Directors: Min Geun, Oh Yoon-Dong Rating: 3/5

Tuesday's fixtures Group A Kyrgyzstan v Qatar, 5.45pm Iran v Uzbekistan, 8pm N Korea v UAE, 10.15pm

The specs Engine: 2.0-litre 4cyl turbo Power: 261hp at 5,500rpm Torque: 405Nm at 1,750-3,500rpm Transmission: 9-speed auto Fuel consumption: 6.9L/100km On sale: Now Price: From Dh117,059

WITHIN%20SAND %3Cp%3EDirector%3A%20Moe%20Alatawi%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3EStarring%3A%20Ra%E2%80%99ed%20Alshammari%2C%20Adwa%20Fahd%2C%20Muhand%20Alsaleh%3C%2Fp%3E%0A%3Cp%3ERating%3A%203%2F5%3C%2Fp%3E%0A

Kanguva Director: Siva Stars: Suriya, Bobby Deol, Disha Patani, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley Rating: 2/5

The specs: 2018 BMW R nineT Scrambler Price, base / as tested Dh57,000 Engine 1,170cc air/oil-cooled flat twin four-stroke engine Transmission Six-speed gearbox Power 110hp) @ 7,750rpm Torque 116Nm @ 6,000rpm Fuel economy, combined 5.3L / 100km